MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. To comply with the requirements in Articles 7 and 9 of the regulatory technical standards of the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), this announcement is classified as additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

26 January 2017

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RETIREMENT

The Mondi Group announces that Anne Quinn will retire as an independent non-executive director of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc at the conclusion of the Annual General Meetings on 11 May 2017. Anne has served on the Boards since May 2007.

The joint chairmen, David Williams and Fred Phaswana, commented:

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Anne for the significant contribution she has made to the Boards since the Mondi Group became independent in 2007. In particular, Anne has played a key role as Senior Independent Director and in relation to remuneration issues through her chairmanship of the DLC Remuneration Committee. She leaves with our very best wishes for the future".

As a result, also with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meetings:

(i) John Nicholas, an independent non-executive director and chair of the DLC Audit Committee, will succeed Anne Quinn as Senior Independent Director.

(ii) Tanya D Fratto will be appointed as a member of the DLC Audit Committee, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meetings, and as chair of the DLC Remuneration Committee.

(iii) Dominique Reiniche will be appointed as a member of the DLC Sustainable Development Committee.

Statutory and regulatory disclosures:

Statement pursuant to section 430(2B) of the UK Companies Act 2006: Anne Quinn, upon retirement as a director of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc, will receive a payment of £10,409.56 representing the normal non-executive director's fees payable in full to her retirement date for the period from 1 April to 11 May 2017. No other remuneration payments or payment for loss of office have been or will be made in connection with her retirement.

