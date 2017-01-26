San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2017) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), a containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions provider, today announced that it has launched its second advertising and lead generation campaign that showcases its containerization application technology, Glassware 2.0™, currently deployed on Microsoft Azure. The campaign highlights how the company's Glassware 2.0 on Azure offerings address a key issue with the migration and support of legacy Microsoft Windows based business applications faced by many CTOs and IT managers today.

The go-to-market campaign, which launched on December 14, 2016, in the United States, introduces Sphere 3D's Glassware 2.0 on Azure solutions to a broad set of enterprises. The campaign highlights the distinctive value proposition of Glassware 2.0; simple migration and deployment of legacy Windows business applications that extends the investment and overall lifespan of such apps. Typical "rip and replace" exercises for migrating legacy applications are costly and extremely disruptive to current workflows. This campaign highlights Sphere 3D's technology to the broader market as an innovative solution to this issue. The campaign strategy has two phases:

Phase 1: content syndication and digital ads running with premium publishers that target an audience of 1 million IT administrators and systems integrators.

Phase 2: the prospects generated from the awareness campaign will go to a tele-sales team to identify and qualify sales prospects and leads.

"We are very pleased and extremely excited to launch this go-to-market campaign," said Peter Tassiopoulos, president of Sphere 3D. "This opportunity to promote our Glassware 2.0 solutions currently available on Microsoft Azure gives us the exposure and catalyst to allow us to deliver to the enterprise at scale." He continued by saying, "We've worked extensively within the Microsoft ISV partner program over the past two years to develop our technology solutions on Azure. This campaign is a strong validation of our product readiness."

"Sphere 3D's Glassware 2.0 containerization and virtualization technology on Microsoft Azure offers a flexible, scalable migration tool for enterprise customers using Windows-based business applications," said Nicole Herskowitz, Microsoft senior director of product marketing for Cloud platform at Microsoft Corp. "Glassware 2.0 helps customers who want to move to the Cloud, but also want to get the most out of their investments in existing business applications."

Glassware 2.0 powered solutions on Azure are available for purchase today in the Azure Marketplace as G-Series Cloud and also through Sphere 3D's professional services as the Exosphere powered by Glassware 2.0 solution. To learn more about the Glassware 2.0 on Azure offerings:

Visit the Glassware 2.0 product page at: http://sphere3d.com/glassware-2-0-product/

Go to the recently published Glassware 2.0 on Azure e-guide at: http://www.microsoftpartnersolutions.com/sphere-3d

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) delivers data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions via hybrid Cloud, Cloud and on premise implementations through its global reseller network. Sphere 3D, along with its wholly-owned subsidiaries Overland Storage and Tandberg Data, has a strong portfolio of brands including Glassware 2.0™, NEO®, RDX®, SnapCLOUD™, SnapServer®, SnapSync™ and V3®. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com. Follow us on Twitter @Sphere3D, @overlandstorage, and @tandbergdata

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, our inability to comply with the covenants in our credit facilities or to obtain additional debt or equity financing; any increase in our future cash needs; the Company's ability to transfer the listing of its common stock to the NASDAQ Capital Market due to its failure to regain compliance with the NASDAQ Global Market listing standards by January 30, 2017 and its ability to maintain listing with such market; unforeseen changes in the course of Sphere 3D's business or the business of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including, without limitation, Overland Storage and Tandberg Data; market adoption and performance of our products; the level of success of our collaborations and business partnerships; possible actions by customers, partners, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in Sphere 3D's periodic reports contained in our Annual Information Form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com) and in prior periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov). Sphere 3D undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Sphere 3D Media Contact:

Tina Brown

408-283-4731

media.relations@sphere3d.com

Sphere 3D Investor Contact:

The Blueshirt Group

Mike Bishop

Tel: +1 415-217-4968

mike@blueshirtgroup.com