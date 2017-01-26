Tequity Inc., a North American M&A advisory firm specializing in Software and IT Services M&A transactions, acted as the exclusive advisor to CloudSocius, a leading Salesforce Gold Partner operating in the U.K. and UAE, on its sale to Belgian-based 4C Consulting. This is Tequity's fourth transaction of companies in the Salesforce ecosystem.

The transaction strengthens 4C's position as a Platinum level consulting partner of Salesforce cloud solutions and services to businesses across the U.K., Europe, and the Middle East, and makes 4C one of the largest independent Salesforce consultancies in Europe.

"The cloud technology industry is booming, and now more than ever, businesses are committed to undergoing an end-to-end digital transformation, adopting cloud services to accelerate business growth, manage customers more efficiently, as well as developing a greater range of products and services," said Johan Van Genechten, Chairman of 4C Group.

"CloudSocius have an incredible delivery business in the core Salesforce clouds. Adding the expertise of more than 65 skilled Salesforce consultants from the CloudSocius team gives 4C critical mass in Salesforce certifications and industry knowledge to strengthen our position across the U.K., Europe and the Middle East."

"4C adds all of the other clouds to our capabilities as well as true management consultancy and deep analytics skills. I couldn't be happier to be part of the 4C Group," said Gareth Stephens, CEO and Co-Founder of CloudSocius. "Creating customer companies is now the combined strategy and as part of the 4C Group, we now have the industry experience, cloud certifications and Salesforce knowledge to deliver a superior customer experience to businesses across the U.K., Europe and UAE."

4C Consulting

4C is a leading European Salesforce consultancy with more than 20 years experience in building customer companies. Spread over nine global offices with more than 180 consultants, 4C are experts in the cloud with significant management consultancy experience and deep analytics skills. www.4cconsulting.com

CloudSocius

Founded in 2012 by Gareth Stephens and Luke Sims, CloudSocius is a privately held company with offices in London and Dubai. The Salesforce Gold Partner serves companies in more than 15 countries and has 65 Salesforce Consultants with over 50 cloud certifications. www.cloudsocius.com

Tequity

Tequity specializes in merger and acquisition advisory work for Software and IT Services companies across North America and around the globe. We help shareholders to obtain maximum value and to achieve their growth or exit goals through strategic M&A transactions with growth-focused acquirers. www.tequityinc.com

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

