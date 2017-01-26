Molecular Cytogenetics Market Worth 2.52 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Molecular Cytogenetics Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Probe, Consumable, Software, Service), Technique (In-Situ, FISH, Comparative Genomic Hybridization), Application (Cancer, Genetic), End User (Research Labs, Institutes) - Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.55 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 78 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Molecular Cytogenetics Market"

The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and strategies impacting the molecular cytogenetics market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer, rapid growth in the aging population, and growing healthcare expenditure worldwide.

The report segments this market based on product, technique, application, end user, and region. Among the products, kits and reagents are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The high growth of kits and reagents segment can be attributed to the increasing number of rental agreements and increasing use of kits and reagents in diagnosis of genetic disorders and cancer worldwide.

On the basis of techniques, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, in situ hybridization, and other techniques.

Based on applications, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into genetic disorders, cancer, personalized medicine, and other applications. The genetic disorders segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular cytogenetics market in 2016.

Based on end users, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into clinical and research laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The clinical and research laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular cytogenetics market in 2016. Rise in healthcare expenditure has resulted in the increasing diagnosis of genetic disorder and cancer resulting in increasing use of cytogenetic kits and reagents in the above mentioned end users.

Based on regions, the global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in the region.

Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), and Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S.).

