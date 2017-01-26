OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Canada Border Services Agency

Today, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) joins its partners in customs and border management around the world in celebration of International Customs Day. Every year, the World Customs Organization (WCO) celebrates this occasion under a particular theme, giving member organizations the opportunity to share knowledge and emerging practices.

This year's theme is "Data Analysis for Effective Border Management." The CBSA firmly supports the development of tools and best practices for sound data management, and welcomes the opportunity to highlight this priority in the context of International Customs Day.

Effective data analysis enables the Agency to improve decision-making in the field, as well as report on performance in a way that demonstrates tangible benefits to Canadians. The CBSA has developed a strategy for data analytics to transform its capacity for data governance, business intelligence and advanced analysis capabilities.

International Customs Day is an occasion for the global customs community to focus on the growing importance of data analytics in border management.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to facilitating the movement of goods and travelers while protecting our border security. This year, International Customs Day is an opportunity to reflect on how risk assessment capabilities, and co-operation with international partners and the World Customs Organization, help achieve these important goals."

Hon. Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

-- The CBSA uses predictive analytics and operational data analysis for the risk assessment, targeting, and interdiction of individuals and goods which may pose a threat to national security. -- The eManifest project applies sophisticated risk assessment of pre- arrival shipment information in order to identify non-compliance. This initiative was developed in co-operation with the World Customs Organization to develop a standard data model for use across jurisdictions.

