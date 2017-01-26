Press release from 2017 Annual General Meeting

BORÅS, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MQ Holding AB held its Annual General Meeting on 26 January 2017 in Gothenburg. At the AGM, the income statements and balance sheets of the Parent Company and the Group for the 2015/2016 financial year were approved. The AGM also approved the Board's proposal for the distribution of profits through a dividend of SEK 1.75 per share. The record date was set as Monday, 30 January 2017 and payment is expected to be made through Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, 2 February 2017. The Board and CEO were discharged from liability for the 2015/2016 financial year.

The AGM resolved that, until the next Annual General Meeting, the Board will comprise seven members. Claes-Göran Sylvén, Bengt Jaller, Arthur Engel, Anna Engebretsen, Michael Olsson, Annika Rost and Mernosh Saatchi were elected as Board members. Claes-Göran Sylvén was re-elected Chairman of the Board. Bengt Jaller was re-elected Deputy Chairman.

The AGM also approved an annual Board fee totalling SEK 1,600,000, of which SEK 400,000 for the Chairman and SEK 200,000 for each of the other Board members. Remuneration for committee work was approved to be SEK 30,000 for work on the Audit Committee and SEK 20,000 for work on the Remuneration Committee. In addition, it was resolved that the Chairman of the Board is given a discretionary amount of SEK 100,000 to distribute in the case of extra comprehensive committee work. The decision means the total Board remuneration is lower than decided at the previous Annual General Meeting.

Furthermore, a decision was taken on guidelines for remuneration of senior executives and the establishment of a new Nomination Committee prior to the 2018 AGM.

