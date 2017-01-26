THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA

26 January 2017

London & St. Lawrence Investment Company PLC

Proposed Scheme of Reconstruction

Further to the strategic review announcement made on 25 November 2016 and following consultation with its largest shareholders, the Board of London & St. Lawrence Investment Company PLC ("LSLI" or the "Company") announces that it is proposing a scheme of reconstruction under section 110 of the Insolvency Act, 1986 (as amended) and members' voluntary liquidation of LSLI (the "Reconstruction").

Under the Reconstruction, shareholders will have the option of electing to (a) roll over their investment into new units in Practical Investment Fund, a unit trust with the objective of providing investors with above average capital growth and increasing real income through investing in a wide spread of investment companies and other securities, which is managed by Consistent Unit Trust Management Company Ltd, currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of LSLI; or (b) realise all or part of their shareholding for cash at the terminal asset value ("TAV") under the liquidation. Given the Company's portfolio holdings, the TAV is not expected to be less than 2.5 per cent. discount to the net asset value on the calculation date for the Reconstruction.

Any shareholders that hold in excess of 5 per cent. of the voting rights in the Company will also have the option to elect for an "in specie" distribution of the Company's underlying investments.

As part of the Reconstruction, certain members of the Ashfield Family and certain Directors of the Company have indicated to the Independent Directors of LSLI, that they would be interested in purchasing the entire shareholder capital of Consistent Unit Trust Management Company Ltd, at a fair market price to be agreed.

Aviva Investors Global Services Limited ("Aviva"), which in its capacity as investment manager for certain clients manages 5,651,428 (19.52 per cent.) of the Company's ordinary shares (the 'Holding') on such clients' behalf, has indicated that it intends to vote in favour of all shareholder resolutions in connection with the Reconstruction, should it remain manager of the Holding at the time of the relevant shareholder general meetings and it is permitted to vote on the resolutions. It is anticipated that the Reconstruction will allow Aviva to realise the investment in LSLI at TAV which, given the size of its holding it would unlikely to be able to do so by selling its holding in the market. Accordingly, it has been agreed that provided it goes ahead successfully the costs of implementing the Reconstruction up to an agreed cap will be met by the respective funds of the underlying clients. In the event that the TAV's discount to net asset value is more than 2.5 per cent., an amount representing such excess shall be deducted from such costs and be paid by the Company and not from the client funds.

The Practical Investment Fund, which owns 1,590,000 shares in LSLI, has indicated to the Board of LSLI, that it intends to elect for an "in specie" distribution under the Reconstruction.

Any transactions between LSLI and the Ashfield Family, Directors of the Company and/or Aviva will constitute related party transactions for the purpose of the Listing Rules and as such will need to be approved by way of a vote of independent shareholders.

It is expected that a shareholder circular and notices of general meetings setting out the full details of the Reconstruction will be sent to shareholders in due course. The Reconstruction is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and HMRC tax clearance.

Enquiries

London & St Lawrence Investment Company PLC

Sean Ashfield +44 (0)207 149 6695

Jenny Sculley +44 (0)1296 711598

Cenkos Securities plc

Sapna Shah +44 (0)20 7397 1922

Shamus Henderson +44 (0)20 7397 1917

Francesc Garcia-Uriel +44 (0)20 7397 1920

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).