AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- The Austin Board of REALTORS® (ABoR) and the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) today announced a new groundbreaking free data feed for technology developers through the creation of the Developer Reference Server. Powered by the CoreLogic® Trestle™ platform, the Developer Reference Server gives developers access to a full compendium of listing data from the previous year pulled directly from the ABoR MLS.

"This cooperative effort has created a vital new environment that allows developers to easily access housing information based on RESO Standards, streamlining their ability to build new solutions," said Jeremy Crawford, Executive Director of RESO. "We are ecstatic at the value this kind of data access means to the future of real estate, as developers large and small have been seeking a solution like this for years. The combination of opening up MLS data access, advanced CoreLogic technology and RESO Standards to tech innovators of every size truly begins a new chapter in industry innovation that can benefit brokerages, agents, and consumers everywhere." Crawford notes that developers wanting access can request it online at http://reso.org/mls-data-access.

"CoreLogic has been a solutions provider to the real estate industry for many years and is a long-time supporter of RESO," said Chris Bennett, General Manager of Real Estate Solutions for CoreLogic. "We are thrilled a premier MLS like ABoR is taking advantage of Trestle to foster the development of exciting new real estate products and technologies."

Alon Chaver, Chief Information Officer of HomeServices of America, says the new Developer Reference Server can help close a technology gap that has been inhibiting innovation. "Franchises, vendors and a wide variety of innovative organizations are not provided the same access to MLS data feeds that are provided to brokerages, and that can inhibit the ability to innovate using the latest RESO Data Standards, especially for those entities that develop their own software. Offering free access to listing data that is 100% RESO compliant will help solve this challenge and allow for the testing and iterations that are needed to drive innovation for the benefit of both the consumer and the industry."

According to Tim Dain, MLS Director of ABoR, who has been leading this effort, "The Developer Reference Server provides a solution that has been needed for years: free and easy access to data that allows for innovative development," he said. "The Austin Board of REALTORS® is a forward-thinking, progressive Association and MLS provider, and we're dedicated to this effort because of the direct benefit to our members as well as the entire real estate community."

Until now, Dain notes, technology developers have struggled to gain quick and affordable access to accurate data for the development and testing of new products and services for the real estate industry. "With the Developer Reference Server, ABoR becomes the first to offer a complete open data set of property information that doesn't have a fee and also meets RESO standards. Now, even the kid in the garage has a chance to create something spectacular for our members," he added.

About RESO

The mission of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) is to create and promote the adoption of standards that drive efficiency throughout the real estate industry. RESO incorporated in November 2011, as an independent, not-for-profit trade organization that was previously a section of the National Association of REALTORS®. RESO has more than 625 active members, including NAR, multiple-listing services, real estate associations, brokerages and industry technology providers. For more information, visit www.reso.org. Contact RESO via email at info@reso.org.

About ABoR

The Austin Board of REALTORS® (ABoR) builds connections through the use of technology, education and advocacy to strengthen the careers of its 12,000 members and improve the lives of Central Texas families. We empower Austin REALTORS® to connect their clients to the region's most complete, accurate and up-to-date listings data. For more, contact the ABoR Department of Public Affairs at marketing@abor.com or 512-454-7636. For the latest local housing market listings, visit AustinHomeSearch.com.

CoreLogic and TRESTLE are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

