MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgage rates rising for the first time in 2017.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.19 percent with an average 0.4 point for the week ending Jan. 26, 2017, up from last week when it averaged 4.09 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.79 percent.

15-year FRM this week averaged 3.40 percent with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.34 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.07 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.20 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.21 percent. A year ago, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.90 percent.

"The 10-year Treasury yield increased more than 10 basis points this week. The 30-year mortgage rate moved up as well to 4.19 percent, a 10 basis point jump. This week marks the first increase in the mortgage rate since December 29. The 2.8 percent decline in existing home sales in December is a reminder of the lack of homes for sale. According to the National Association of Realtors, supply is at its lowest level since 1999, a factor that should support higher house prices regardless of the oscillations of the mortgage rate."

