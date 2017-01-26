Enterprise, National and Alamo Expanding Into the Countries of Armenia and Georgia

Franchise Partnership With TravelCar Brings all Three Car Rental Brands to the Caucasus

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Enterprise Holdings Inc. - the world's largest car rental company - today announced its entrance into Armenia with new franchise partner TravelCar, as well as the partnership's intention to soon operate in the nearby country of Georgia.

In the coming months, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands will be available to customers in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, which also serves the country's main international airport. TravelCar is an Armenian-based car rental business with a strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer service throughout the region. During the next 12 months, additional locations will be opened in Armenia, as well as ones in the neighboring country of Georgia to serve its capital, Tbilisi, and principal airport.

"Enterprise and TravelCar are well aligned in that they are both committed to the highest standards of customer service," said Arsen Sukiasyan, General Manager and Co-Founder, TravelCar. "Both organizations are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, and we look forward to continuing that same tradition of excellence as we grow throughout Armenia and Georgia."

The franchise partnership with TravelCar is part of Enterprise's wider strategy to build a robust network of transportation services that deliver value, choice and outstanding customer service to business and leisure travelers around the globe.

"Our growth in Europe and the Middle East is a reflection of the global reputation and strength of our brands," said Peter A. Smith, Vice President of Global Franchising at Enterprise Holdings. "This partnership in Armenia and Georgia is the latest example of our efforts to ensure our loyal leisure and corporate customers can enjoy the high quality customer service they have come to expect from Enterprise, National and Alamo no matter where they are traveling in the world."

During the last five years, Enterprise Holdings has rapidly expanded the presence of its three car rental brands in Europe and the Middle East. In the beginning of 2012, Enterprise operated in just three European countries - the UK, Ireland and Germany. Today, it is available in more than 40 countries throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Enterprise Holdings currently operates in more than 85 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings, visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings - through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises - operates theEnterprise Rent-A-Car,National Car RentalandAlamo Rent A Carbrands at more than 9,600 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. The company and its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, together offer a total transportation solution, including extensive car rental and car-sharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management and retail car sales. Combined, these businesses accounted for more than $20.9 billion in revenue and owned nearly 1.9 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2016. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ more than 97,000 worldwide.

In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of thetravel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one ofAmerica's Largest Private Companies. In addition, among all North American car rental companies, it has the lowest leverage ratio and is the only one with an investment-grade rating. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank onFortune'slist of the 500 largest American public companies. In addition, Enterprise Holdings not only accounts for the largest airport market share in the U.S., but its domestic rental fleet also is one of the newest in the industry. The company's affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, provides full-service fleet management to companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise CarShare,Enterprise Rideshare,Enterprise Car Sales,Enterprise Truck Rental,Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise,Zimride by EnterpriseandEnterprise Flex-E-Rent.

This press release and car rental industry news are available in the Enterprise Holdings Press Room. The Enterprise Holdings Press Room also includes Fact Sheets for car rental brands and business divisions as well as awards and other reports.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/402849/enterprise_holdings_brands_logo.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461306/Travel_Car_Logo.jpg