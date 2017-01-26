Unity Technologies, the largest platform for creating 2D, 3D, VR, and AR games and digital experiences, today announced its worldwide Unite conference series. Focused on bringing developers and artists the knowledge and networking they require for success, Unity is holding eight Unite conferences globally in 2017. Creators will be able to attend them in Amsterdam, Austin, Beijing, India, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

Unite events are unique opportunities to provide artists and creators with access to experts unrivaled in any entertainment industry, with the benefit of a truly peer-driven collaboration and learning process. Speakers and sessions are meticulously tailored to provide learning opportunities across all levels of Unity creators, with an emphasis on making the creative process more accessible more flexible and more directly impactful on their success. Collaboration melds with interaction in networking and hands-on demos of the latest and most innovative MWU titles and experiences, creating an event that not only feeds the mind, but also creative possibilities.

"Staying close to creators, whether they're artists or developers, is incredibly important to us because democratizing development and creativity is what we are passionate about," said Clive Downie, CMO of Unity Technologies. "Telling the world where Unity is going with our new technology and services is only half the story. Our Unite events give us the opportunity to have the one on one conversations that help guide us in solving the hard problems creators are facing every day."

The eight Unite conferences in 2017 are:

Unite Tokyo May 8-9

Unite Beijing May 11-13

Unite Seoul May 15-17

Unite India TBD

Unite Amsterdam June 27-29

Unite Singapore September

Unite Austin October 3-5

Unite Melbourne October 22-23

To learn more about the Unite conference series please visit: http://unite.unity.com.

About Unity Technologies

Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR games and experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves large publishers and film makers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit: http://unity3d.com to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to: http://madewith.unity.com.

