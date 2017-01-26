

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.'s (F) carbon fiber supercar Ford GT has achieved a top speed of 216 mph, making it the fastest production car ever to wear the Blue Oval badge.



According to the automaker, strong power-to-weight ratio coupled with an advanced active suspension system in the segment gives Ford GT the edge in lap times compared to its competitors.



In identical conditions and with the same driver behind the wheel, Ford GT outdid both the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale at the Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada in 2016 development testing.



Ford GT clocked a time of 2:09.8 around the 3.1-mile track, followed by McLaren 675LT with a time of 2:10.8 and Ferrari 458 Speciale's 2:12.9.



The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine fitted to the Ford GT is SAE-rated at 647 horsepower and 550 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine produces 90 percent of its peak torque from 3,500 rpm.



Dave Pericak, global director of Ford Performance said, 'We tested and developed this powertrain through the Daytona Prototype race car that ran in IMSA for two seasons, last season racing with Ford GT. We are extremely pleased with how it performs, both on the track and on the road.'



Ford GT's dry weight just tops 3,000 pounds, placing the supercar between its two primary competitors, the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 488. Ford GT's power-to-weight ratio is 4.72 pounds per horsepower, according to the automaker.



The production Ford GT shares advanced aero and suspension features with the high-performance track version.



However, Ford GT's official EPA fuel economy figures are not so good. The car returns 11 mpg city, 18 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX