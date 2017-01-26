ATOS: Atos official IT Partner of AutoMat, the first open Automotive Marketplace for Vehicle Big Data

Paris, Madrid, 26th January 2017

Atos, a leader in digital transformation, announces its role as Technology Partner of AutoMat, the first open Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)-independent marketplace in the automotive industry based on access to Big Data generated from vehicles. The project, funded by the European Union as part of the Horizon 2020 program, aims to make currently unused aggregated vehicle data accessible to cross-sector service providers in order to facilitate the deployment of a totally new set of services and products for the automotive industry.

Vehicles act as mobile sensors, collecting a wealth of data (such as navigation information, driving behavior, smartphone usage, road conditions etc.) via the onboard sensors that produce more than 4000 signals per second per vehicle. The number of these sensors is increasing exponentially, thereby increasing the amount of usable data in the near future. AutoMat therefore ensures that businesses can make the most of this business data, both now and in the future.

Atos is responsible for the design and development of the Marketplace, and to ensure that Services Providers have access to this vast pool of data, so that they are able to cost-effectively develop new products and services and improve existing ones. Furthermore, Atos is managing exploitation and business analysis activities to identify market potential in automotive and cross-sectorial industries.

The aims of the project are to:

develop, define and validate a market business model and a value chain that stimulates the participation of multi-sector industries.

provide a broad spectrum of collected data in an open ecosystem , independent of automotive manufacturer and service-provider, with a single point of access and guarantee the security, integrity and privacy of such data.

define standardized and open interfaces - provide secure access to harmonized vehicle data in a new and brand-independent Common Vehicle Information Model (CVIM) data format. Currently each business receives vehicle data in different formats, which limits third-party business initiatives due to additional costs.

Germán Herrero, coordinator of the transportation sector in the Research & Innovation department at Atos and director of the AutoMat project, commented: "Thanks to the Automat open ecosystem, we are unlocking the value of the existing aggregated data from the connected car, and enabling new B2B and B2C services that empower the new mobility trends and driving experience."

The project is supported by a consortium of 11 European businesses, including Volkswagen (Germany), Renault (France), Centro Ricerche Fiat (Italy), Institute for Applied Systems Technology Bremen (Germany), ERPC European Research Program Consulting (Germany), Technische Universitaet Dortmund (Germany), Atos (Spain), MeteoGroup Nederland B.V. (The Netherlands), Institut Mines-Telecom (France), Trialog (France) and HERE Global B.V. (The Netherlands).

