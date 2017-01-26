Cheese Powder Market to Reach $604.1 Million by 2022: Analysis By Type & Application - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cheese Powder Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The cheese powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2016 to 2022, to reach a projected value of USD 604.1 Million by 2022.

Cheese powder has become prominent in the recent years, due to the increase in size of the convenience & fast food industry and innovative offerings by cheese powder manufacturers. The growth rate in the fast food industry is experiencing a surge due to the changing lifestyles of people around the globe. However, rise in awareness with regard to ill-effects of cheese such as obesity, high cholesterol levels, and heart problems are posing as challenges in the market.



Based on type, the global market was led by cheddar cheese powder and followed by mozzarella cheese powder. The parmesan cheese powder segment is projected to have the highest growth rate, due to its wide usage in soups, sauces, and dressings for better taste, texture, and appearance. Based on application, the sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments segment is estimated to be the largest market share in 2016. Sauces made using cheese powder are widely consumed with pasta, vegetables, pizza, and casseroles. With the rapidly rising demand for fast food in Asia-Pacific, the demand for cheese powder in sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments is expected to grow at the highest rate, in this region, in the future.



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study due to the high population consuming products, in this region, which have cheese powder as their constituents. The cheese powder market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the rise in disposable income, change in dietary preferences, and increase in impact of western dietary patterns, which have led to increased demand for cheese, thus increasing the demand for cheese powder in the region.



Rise in awareness about ill-effects of cheese such as obesity, high cholesterol levels, and heart problems are posing as challenges in the market.



