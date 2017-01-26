Global $1.69 Billion Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market 2014-2025 - Food & Beverage & Dietary Supplements Trends & Analysis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market Trend Analysis By Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.69 billion by 2025, according to this new report. Changing consumer lifestyles coupled with increasing number of working women in the developing economies is likely to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.



GOS is used as low-calorie sweetener & food ingredient in products such as soft drinks, cookies, cereals, chewing gums, candies, ice cream, yogurts, powdered milk and clabbered milk. New product developments and innovations in terms of GOS addition in nectars, RTD coffees, meal replacements & other drinks, flavored milk, spoonable yogurt, sugar confectionery and drinking yogurts & liquid cultured milk are expected to drive demand.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Food & Beverages account for the largest market share and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 10% in terms of revenue. Numerous food manufacturers have been focusing on e-commerce in order to cater to global demand. Rising consumer awareness on account of high exposure to social media and online sources is expected to augment growth.

Dietary supplement is expected to witness considerable growth on account of increasing consumer focus towards medical and sports nutrition in order to cope with increasing problem of malnutrition and cardiovascular disorders

Europe was the largest market for GOS in 2015 on account of high old age population and rise in production of infant formula over the past years. Extensive R&D in the field of dietary supplements coupled with the entry of numerous pharma and food companies into health and nutrition product development is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for a revenue share of over 20% in 2015 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth on account of high malnutrition rate in infants and children below the age of 5 years. In addition, increasing investment by numerous food manufacturers in the region is expected to propel growth.

In November 2015, FrieslandCampina expanded its GOS manufacturing facility in order to cater to rapidly rising demand for Infant formula. In February 2016, the company entered into a partnership with Glycosyn in order to develop new infant nutrition ingredients.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. GOS Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. GOS Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. GOS Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



Royal Friesland Campina

Yakult Honsha

Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd.

Ingredion

First Milk Ltd.

Kerry Group

Taiwan Fructose

Samyang

Wuxi

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kkwdn2/galactooligosacch

