Global Analytics and Risk Compliance Solutions for Banking Market to Grow 17.2% by 2020: Witnessing Exponential Growth in Data & Portfolio Risk Solutions - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Analytics and Risk Compliance Solutions for Banking Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global analytics and risk compliance solutions for banking market to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Analytics and Risk Compliance Solutions For Banking Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emergence of social media as marketing and collaboration medium. Social media has been playing a major role in data source for many organizations. This is because of its ability to offer instant feedback about the businesses through social networking sites and blogs. Organizations are adding data warehouses with external data sources. In addition, advancement in text analytics and sentiment analysis is encouraging organization to include social media in their business.
According to the report, one driver in the market is exponential growth in data and portfolio risk solutions. Organizations across industries are undergoing major digital transformational changes. The inherent benefits of digitization such as better decision-making, improved customer relationships, efficient resource planning, innovations in products and services, and cost savings have boosted the adoption of digital technologies. This has resulted in exponential growth of corporate data. For instance, the healthcare industry has been generating large volumes of digital data due to rapid digitization of manual patient records, fueled by legislative regulations and the need to provide better patient care at lower costs.
Key Vendors:
- CMO
- EMC
- IBM
- MetricStream
- Nasdaq
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Check Point Software Technologies
- LogicManager
- MEGA International
- NAVEX Global
- Oracle
- Protiviti
- Rsam
- SAI Global
- SAP
- SAS Institute
- Software AG
- Thomson Reuters
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Geographical segmentation
Part 07: Market drivers
Part 08: Impact of drivers
Part 09: Market challenges
Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
