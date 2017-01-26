F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Allotment of Shares

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited ("the Company")



26 January 2017

The Board announces that F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited ("the Company") allotted 300,000 ordinary shares of 1p each from the Company's general corporate blocklisting facility in order to satisfy continued market demand. These shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue. The Ordinary Shares have been allotted and issued at a price of 100.25p per share, being just over a 3 per cent premium to the net asset value announced by the Company on 10 January 2017.



Following this allotment, the Company has the ability to issue 13,785,000 ordinary shares under its blocklisting facility.



As a result of this allotment, the total number of ordinary shares will be 240,455,539 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 240,455,539.



The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





For further information please contact:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051

