One of Four Vendors Selected to Provide Epic Consultants to Finland

Optimum Healthcare IT, a leading healthcare IT staffing and consulting services company, today announces that they have been selected by Apotti to be included in their frame agreement. This agreement is for Optimum Healthcare IT to provide high quality tailored professional services for Electronic Health Record (EHR) installations to the country of Finland. One of the main goals for Apotti is to acquire a shared customer and patient information system for an enterprise resource planning system. Optimum Healthcare IT is supporting this initiative by providing specialized Epic Consultants to support the implementation of the EHR in the area's 29 hospitals.

The Apotti project is a co-operation between the local governments of Helsinki and the surrounding regions of Vantaa, Kirkkonummi, and Kauniainen, and the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS). Its goal is to create a unified healthcare program that manages patient records and clinical data that will allow the region to adopt a more data-driven and evidence-based model of providing healthcare services.

"Optimum Healthcare IT is excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Apotti to ensure that their goals are met," said Jason Mabry, CEO of Optimum Healthcare IT. "Along with our proven methodologies, Optimum will provide business and clinical consultants to work with Apotti to help identify and implement the best people, processes, and technology to ensure the success of their implementations."

About Optimum Healthcare IT

Optimum Healthcare IT is a leading healthcare IT staffing and consulting services company based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Optimum provides world-class consulting services in advisory, implementation, training and activation, Community Connect, analytics, security, and managed services supporting our clients' needs through the continuum of care. Our excellence is driven by a leadership team with more than 50 years of experience in providing expert healthcare staffing and consulting solutions to all types of organizations.

Visit www.optimumhit.com or call 1.904.373.0831 to find out how your organization can take advantage of our solution offerings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005764/en/

Contacts:

Optimum HIT

Larry Kaiser, 516-978-5487

Director of Marketing

lkaiser@optimumhit.com