Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2017) - AREV Nutrition Sciences (CSE: ARV) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "ARV". The company recently acquired one of the most sophisticated and advanced Fast Freeze Extraction technologies currently on the market.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "AREV Nutrition" in the search box. The video is also available for viewing on YouTube. (click here)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_2ip6qjyk/AREV-Nutrition-CSE-ARV-New-Listing

Operating at lower temperatures, this unique extraction technology has the capability to flash freeze active ingredients, oils and oleoresins, preserving vital ingredients while yielding extracts of superior quality with no undesirable by-products. This system can be used on many different biomass types including cannabis.

The company is introducing a natural coconut flavored health product to the North American consumers.

Delivered in its unique emulsified format, the coconut-derived MCT (medium chain triglycerides) oil combined with Whey Protein serves as a convenient and nutritious solution for improved overall well-being.

The product line trademarked as COCO-MULSION, which have been registered with Health Canada, will be sold on line and distributed through Natural Health and Sport Nutrition stores. The first two products to be released for distribution in February 2017 are the COCO-MULSION Original, which provides a boost of energy and antioxidants, and COCO-MULSION Brain to improve cognitive behavior.

The North American market for coconut oil products, currently estimated at over $200 million, is growing exponentially each year.

The Original emulsion can also be used by pharmacies and dispensaries as an alternative means of

dispensing Cannabis oils.

In March, AREV will be exhibiting at the Natural Product Expo West, North American's largest trade show for Natural Products, in Anaheim, California.

The company also owns patent rights for a Method and Composition for Preventing and Treating Avian Influenza in Poultry, for which Letters Patent of the United States issued in December 2014.

Prior to the recent change of business, consolidation, and reinstatement, the company traded as Immunall Science Inc. For more information about the company, please contact Stephane Maher, CEO, at 604-868-5013.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media is arguably the largest producer and distributer of video content, primarily for small and mid-cap companies. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com