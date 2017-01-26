At the Annual General Meeting in RTX A/S the following subjects were decided according to the agenda.



The agenda items 1-3 were discussed and approved in accordance with the submitted. In this connection the AGM adopted the Supervisory Board's recommendation to pay dividend of DKK 2.0 per share for the financial year 2015/16. In the Chairman's report, the Chairman of the Board, Peter Thostrup, confirmed that RTX maintains its expectations for the financial year 2016/17.



The members of the Supervisory Board Peter Thostrup, Jens Hansen, Jesper Mailind, were re-elected. Christian Engsted og Lars Christian Tofft were elected to the Supervisory Board.



Deloitte, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was re-elected as the company's auditor.



The AGM adopted the Supervisory Board's recommendations.



The items 6.1 and 6.3 of the agenda were approved with the required majority. As shareholders representing two thirds of the share capital were not in attendance at the AGM, an extraordinary general meeting will be called to put the proposals to the vote once more and to be finally adopted by the General Assembly.



At the board meeting following the AGM, the Supervisory Board constituted itself with Peter Thostrup as Chairman and Jesper Mailind as Deputy Chairman.



Questions and further information



CEO Peter Røpke +45 96 32 23 00



Yours sincerely



Peter Thostrup Peter Røpke



Chairman of the Board CEO