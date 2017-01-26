

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New home sales in the U.S. saw a sharp pullback in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The Commerce Department said new home sales tumbled by 10.4 percent to an annual rate of 536,000 in December after jumping by 4.7 percent to a revised rate of 598,000 in November.



Economists had expected new home sales to edge down to a rate of 588,000 from the 592,000 originally reported for the previous month.



With the much bigger than expected decrease, new home sales fell to their lowest level since hitting 525,000 last February.



The report showed a steep drop in new home sales in the Midwest, which plunged by 41.0 percent to a rate of 49,000.



New home sales in the South also slumped by 12.6 percent to a rate of 285,000, while new home sales in the West fell by 1.3 percent to a rate of 156,000.



While the report also showed a jump in new home sales in the Northeast, it represents the smallest region for home sales. New home sales in the region surged up by 48.4 percent to a rate of just 46,000.



The Commerce Department also said the median sales price of new houses sold in December was $322,500, up 4.3 percent from $309,200 in November and up 7.9 percent from $299,000 a year ago.



The estimate of new houses for sale at the end of December was 259,000, representing 5.8 months of supply at the current sales rate. The months of supply is up from 5.0 in November.



The report said an estimated 563,000 new homes were sold in 2016, reflecting a 12.2 percent jump from 501,000 in 2015.



