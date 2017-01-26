Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Drug Delivery Market Trends and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market have been segmented on the basis of product, the market is segmented into oral, injectable, topical, pulmonary, nasal, ocular, implantable and transmucosal.

Drug delivery is a process of introducing a therapeutic effect in the human body by administering a pharmaceutical drug at a specific targeted site. Drug delivery systems improves the efficacy and safety of drugs by controlling the rate, time and release of drugs in the body. The drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, end users, and region.

Oral drug delivery is segmented into solid drug, semi-solid drug and liquid drug.

The Injectable drug delivery segment is further segmented into devices and formulations.

Pulmonary drug delivery segment is further classified into metered dose inhalers (MDI), dry powder inhalers (DPI) and nebulizers.

Topical drug delivery segment is segmented based on form into liquid, semi-solid, solid and transdermal. Ocular drug delivery devices are segmented into liquid ocular drugs, semi solid ocular drugs and ocular devices.

The implantable drug delivery devices segment includes active and passive implantable drug delivery devices. The transmucosal drug delivery segment is sub segmented into oral transmucosal and others.

Based on end-users the market is segmented into hospitals, over the counter, clinics, home healthcare, community healthcare, and others. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, pharmacy stores, direct tenders and online pharmacy.

Major Players Operating in this market:

3M

Alkermes

Antares Pharma

Bayer AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Catalent Inc.

Cima Labs Inc.

Dali Medical Devices

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Foamis

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson Johnson

Merck Co.

Nemera

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Skyepharma AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals DSM Biomedical

Ypsomed

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Product Type

7 Drug Delivery Devices Market, By End-User

8 Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Distribution Channel

9 Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Geography

10 Drug Delivery Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

11 Drug Delivery Devices Market, Company Profiles

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dh5lv6/global_drug.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005799/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Drug Delivery