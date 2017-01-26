TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company")(TSX: FM) today announced its production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.

Total production and sales, for all periods in this document, are shown for continuing operations only and therefore exclude the Kevitsa mine which was sold on June 1, 2016.

Total copper production for the year 2016, including Sentinel, exceeded previously-announced market guidance and year 2015 by 5% and 31%, respectively.

Amounts shown for Q4 and Year 2016 are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. Final amounts will be published in the Company's financial results for Q4 and year 2016 scheduled for release on February 16, 2017.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY

--------------------------------------------------------- Q4 Q4 Year Year Production 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes)(1) 146,101 115,885 539,458 411,025 --------------------------------------------------------- Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,205 7,653 23,624 26,668 --------------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) 54,234 53,889 214,012 211,067 --------------------------------------------------------- Zinc (tonnes) 11,084 9,605 28,862 41,139 --------------------------------------------------------- (1) Includes production from Sentinel of 47,785 tonnes for Q4 2016 (Q4 2015: 15,190 tonnes) and 139,600 tonnes for the year 2016 (2015 year: 32,971 tonnes). A portion of Sentinel's production in Q4 2016 is expected to be commercial (2015: All pre-commercial). --------------------------------------------------------- Q4 Q4 Year Year Sales 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes)(2) 136,265 119,534 535,613 391,653 --------------------------------------------------------- Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,073 8,584 25,882 26,934 --------------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) 45,620 57,958 232,783 213,927 --------------------------------------------------------- Zinc (tonnes) 11,971 11,036 27,361 41,618 --------------------------------------------------------- (2) Includes sales from Sentinel of 39,494 tonnes for Q4 2016 (Q4 2015: 6,422 tonnes) and 115,782 tonnes for the year 2016 (2015 year: 8,896 tonnes). A portion of Sentinel's sales in Q4 2016 is expected to be commercial (2015: All pre-commercial).

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARIES BY OPERATION

---------------------------------------------------- Q4 Q4 Year Year Kansanshi 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------- Production ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 65,949 61,600 253,272 226,674 ---------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) 40,331 34,009 148,220 136,257 ---------------------------------------------------- Sales ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 64,905 77,845 268,459 230,193 ---------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) 30,593 38,664 156,840 131,972 ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Q4 Q4 Year Year Las Cruces 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------- Production ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 17,156 18,608 73,643 70,029 ---------------------------------------------------- Sales ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 15,656 16,884 73,539 70,566 ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Q4 Q4 Year Year Guelb Moghrein 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------- Production ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 6,078 11,845 32,818 45,001 ---------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) 11,140 17,145 53,951 64,007 ---------------------------------------------------- Sales ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 5,840 11,228 36,330 47,322 ---------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) 11,958 16,667 63,335 70,680 ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Q4 Q4 Year Year Cayeli 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------- Production ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 5,741 5,606 25,330 24,304 ---------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) 772 1,015 3,418 4,034 ---------------------------------------------------- Zinc (tonnes) 1,610 3,778 8,062 19,808 ---------------------------------------------------- Sales ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 7,257 4,262 26,795 22,401 ---------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) 1,235 989 4,228 4,379 ---------------------------------------------------- Zinc (tonnes) 2,386 4,848 6,825 19,479 ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Q4 Q4 Year Year Pyhasalmi 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------- Production ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 3,392 3,035 14,795 12,046 ---------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) 1,991 1,719 8,423 6,768 ---------------------------------------------------- Zinc (tonnes) 9,474 5,827 20,800 21,331 ---------------------------------------------------- Sales ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 3,114 2,892 14,708 12,276 ---------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) 1,834 1,637 8,380 6,895 ---------------------------------------------------- Zinc (tonnes) 9,584 6,188 20,536 22,139 ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Q4 Q4 Year Year Sentinel 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------- Production ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 47,785 15,190 139,600 32,971 ---------------------------------------------------- Sales ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) 39,494 6,422 115,782 8,896 ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Q4 Q4 Year Year Ravensthorpe 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------- Production ---------------------------------------------------- Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,205 7,653 23,624 26,668 ---------------------------------------------------- Sales ---------------------------------------------------- Nickel (contained tonnes) 6,073 8,583 25,882 26,933 ----------------------------------------------------

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS PRODUCTION AND SALES SUMMARY

The year 2016 figures cover the period January 1, 2016 to the date of disposal, June 1, 2016. The year 2015 figures cover the entire calendar year.

---------------------------------------------------- Q4 Q4 Year Year Kevitsa 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------- Production ---------------------------------------------------- Nickel (contained tonnes) - 2,538 3,657 8,805 ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) - 4,307 6,353 17,204 ---------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) - 3,631 5,068 12,847 ---------------------------------------------------- Platinum (ounces) - 10,185 12,991 31,899 ---------------------------------------------------- Palladium (ounces) - 8,062 10,426 25,196 ---------------------------------------------------- Sales ---------------------------------------------------- Nickel (contained tonnes) - 2,611 2,954 9,421 ---------------------------------------------------- Copper (tonnes) - 5,020 5,874 17,081 ---------------------------------------------------- Gold (ounces) - 3,413 3,758 11,539 ---------------------------------------------------- Platinum (ounces) - 11,847 11,495 34,866 ---------------------------------------------------- Palladium (ounces) - 9,231 8,566 26,451 ----------------------------------------------------

