sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 26.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,005 Euro		-0,183
-1,50 %
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,042
12,188
17:07
12,059
12,187
17:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD12,005-1,50 %