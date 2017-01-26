TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will publish its fourth quarter and year 2016 financial and operating results on Thursday February 16, 2017 following the close of the TSX. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 17, 2017.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: February 17, 2017 Time: 9:00 am (EST); 2:00 pm (GMT); 6:00 am (PST) Webcast: www.first-quantum.com Dial in: North America: (toll free) 1 877 291 4570 North America and international: 1 647 788 4919 United Kingdom: (toll free) 0 800 051 7107 Replay: Available from 11:00 am (EST) on February 17 until 11:59 pm (EST) on February 24, 2017 North America: (toll free) 1 800 585 8367 North America and international: 1 416 621 4642 Passcode: 56874535

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.

Contacts:

North American contact:

Sharon Loung

Director, Investor Relations

(647) 346-3934

(604) 688-3818 (FAX)

Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577

sharon.loung@fqml.com



United Kingdom contact:

Clive Newall

President

+44 140 327 3484

+44 140 327 3494 (FAX)

clive.newall@fqml.com

