Mooreland Partners Advises Gimmal on its Equity Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

Mooreland Continues as an Active Advisor to Information and Enterprise Content Management Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooreland Partners (http://www.moorelandpartners.com),the leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, today announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Gimmal on its equity investment from Rubicon Technology Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in enterprise software companies. Based in Houston, Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure records are in compliance on Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365.

Gimmal CEO David Quackenbush believes this investment will further accelerate product innovation and spur growth. "After 15 years of growing Gimmal into an enterprise content management software leader, we were at the point where we wanted to take on outside capital to accelerate our business," Quackenbush said.

Gimmal's software improves Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365's capabilities with central controls for information governance, security and compliance, which are critical for modern "Digital Workplaces" to be more effective. Gimmal's software capabilities build on the native features provided by Microsoft to enhance user experience, make content loading and searching easy, ensure records management is not burdensome and connect content and data between Microsoft and SAP.

Mooreland is an active advisor in the information management space, having completed M&A and capital raising transactions for over 20 clients in the content management, collaboration and enterprise software segments over the past three years. "Gimmal is at a natural point in its evolution to seek a partner that can help accelerate growth initiatives," said Brad Topchik, Managing Director, Mooreland Partners. "Rubicon is an ideal partner, and their investment professionals have an outstanding track record in assisting companies such as Gimmal achieve their strategic objectives."

ABOUT MOORELAND PARTNERS

Founded in 2002, Mooreland Partners is a leading independent M&A and private capital advisory firm serving the global technology industry with offices in London, New York, and Silicon Valley. Mooreland's team of 50+ professionals delivers industry domain and transaction expertise across all major technology sectors including enterprise software, industrial electronics, mobile, digital media, consumer, e-commerce and fintech. Learn more atwww.moorelandpartners.com; read our blog .

