CHICAGO, ILLINOIS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- BMO Global Asset Management today announced the inclusion of two funds in the Charles Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource Select List for the first quarter of 2017: the BMO Low Volatility Equity Fund (BLVAX) and the BMO TCH Corporate Income Fund (MCIYX).

Qualifying funds must be no load, no transaction fee mutual funds with a track record of three-plus years. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. (CSIA) rigorously analyzes funds across a series of quantitative and qualitative metrics that consider performance, risk and expenses.

The Mutual Fund OneSource Select List is widely used by Schwab's portfolio consultants and has become an important tool for helping investors sort through the thousands of available mutual funds for those that have distinguished themselves. The Schwab Mutual Fund Select List Advisor Edition™ is a list of funds available to independent registered investment advisors.

"We are honored to be among the funds named to the Charles Schwab Mutual Fund Select List," said Ben Jones, Managing Director of Intermediary Distribution for BMO Global Asset Management. "This achievement underscores our belief in specialized investment teams that are empowered to focus on what they do best.

"We are pleased to see our dedication to process, risk management and innovation with experienced teams recognized through this prestigious selection," Jones added.

To learn more about the BMO Low Volatility Equity Fund, visit https://www.bmo.com/gam/funds/g/us/equity/bmo-low-volatility-equity-fund.

To learn more about the BMO TCH Corporate Income Fund, visit https://www.bmo.com/gam/funds/g/us/fixed-income/bmo-tch-corporate-income-fund.

For more information on BMO Global Asset Management, visit https://www.bmo.com/gam or call 1-844-BMO-Fund (266-3863).

About BMO Global Asset Management

BMO Global Asset Management is a global investment manager with offices in more than 25 cities in 14 countries, delivering service excellence to clients across five continents.

Our four major investment centers in Toronto, Chicago, London and Hong Kong are complemented by a network of world-class boutique managers strategically located across the globe: BMO Real Estate Partners, LGM Investments, Monegy, Inc., Pyrford International Ltd., and Taplin, Canida & Habacht, LLC. BMO Global Asset Management is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment initiative (UNPRI).

BMO Global Asset Management is a part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America with total assets of CDN $688 billion as of October 31, 2016 and more than 45,000 employees. BMO Wealth Management has worldwide assets under management of CDN $406 billion.

BMO Global Asset Management is the brand name for various affiliated entities of BMO Financial Group that provide investment management and trust and custody services. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name BMO Global Asset Management are designed specifically for various categories of investors in a number of different countries and regions and may not be available to all investors. Products and services are only offered to such investors in those countries and regions in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. BMO Financial Group is a service mark of Bank of Montreal (BMO).

All investments involve risk, including the loss of principal.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the BMO Funds. This and other important information is contained in the prospectuses and/or summary prospectuses, which can be obtained by calling 1-800-236-3863. Please read carefully before investing.

BMO Asset Management Corp. is the investment advisor to the BMO Funds. BMO Investment Distributors, LLC is the distributor. Member FINRA/SIPC

