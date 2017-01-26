Polygon Convertible Opportunity Fund Wins Eurohedge Convertibles & Volatility Award for the Fourth Time

LONDON, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Polygon Global Partners LLP, the London-based investment firm, is pleased to announce that the Polygon Convertible Opportunity Fund has won the 2016 Eurohedge Award in the Convertibles & Volatility category. There were four other nominees for this award.

This is the fourth time in six consecutive years that the Polygon Convertible Opportunity Fund has received this award, which we believe reflects Polygon's focus on long-term alpha generation.

Reade Griffith, co-Founder of Polygon, commented: "We are delighted that the expertise and hard work of Mike Humphries and the Convertible team has been recognised by EuroHedge, as part of their highly-regarded Awards. To have won this award for a fourth time since 2010 is testament to the team's approach in building a portfolio which has exhibited low correlation to passive indices and is based on robust research and our employees' depth of experience across European and North American markets."

Polygon was also nominated for Management Firm of the Year, and the Polygon Distressed Opportunities Fund was a nominee in the Event Driven & Distressed category.

The EuroHedge Award is compiled by EuroHedge magazine, a publication of Hedge Fund Intelligence. Information about the award, including nomination and winning criteria, is available below and athttp://www.hedgefundintelligence.com.

About Polygon:

Polygon is a global private investment firm founded in 2002 managing approximately $1.6 billion across a number of asset classes and businesses. Its investment capabilities are supported by a robust operational and risk infrastructure. Polygon is owned by Tetragon Financial Group Limited (TFG) and is a part of TFG's asset management platform, TFG Asset Management.

About Tetragon:

TFG is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company traded on Euronext Amsterdam N.V. under the ticker symbol "TFG.NA" and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "TFG.LN". TFG's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. TFG's investment portfolio comprises a broad range of assets, including a diversified alternative asset management business, TFG Asset Management, and covers bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds and infrastructure.

Rules for inclusion, entry criteria and judging decisions:

To be considered for an award, funds must submit performance data to the HedgeFund Intelligence Database and have at least a 12-month track record history.

The only exception to this rule is for new fund awards where a minimum seven-month track record is required; for these awards, the funds' whole performance history to date is taken into account.

Winners are decided using an established methodology based upon a combination of Sharpe ratios and returns over the relevant time period.

Nominations are decided by those funds in each peer group that achieve the strongest Sharpe ratios over 12 months, so long as they also beat the median returns in their relevant peer groups and are within 10% of their high-water marks.

The eventual winners will be the funds that have the best returns, as long as they also have Sharpe ratios within 25% of the best Sharpe of the nominees in their relevant peer groups.

Most of the award categories require a minimum asset level.

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of TFG have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. TFG does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, TFG has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. TFG is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

