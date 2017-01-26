$14.28 Billion Data Center Cooling Market 2017-2021: Growing Importance of Eco-Friendly Data Center Solutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Control System, and Others), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The data center cooling market is estimated to grow from USD 7.12 Billion in 2016 to USD 14.28 Billion by 2021, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.95% during the forecast period.



The report provides detailed insights into the global data center cooling market, which is segmented by solution, service, type of cooling, data center type, industry, and region.

Data center cooling solutions are witnessing an increasing demand due to the various benefits for effective heat removal provided by these solutions. Additionally, data center cooling solutions are becoming more environment-friendly and energy-efficient, requiring less operational costs. Organizations are rapidly adopting these advanced cooling systems to overcome the shortcomings associated with traditional cooling systems for data centers, which has resulted in the increased adoption of these solutions across major industry verticals.



However, high investment costs may act as the restraining factor for the market. Various vendors are coming up with innovative data center cooling solutions and products due to the emerging demand for efficient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly.

Nortek Air Solutions provides data center cooling solutions & services, and has decades of experience in data center cooling and related infrastructure offerings. It has also adopted strategies such as new product launches and acquisitions in this market.

The other major vendors providing cooling data center solutions and services are Schneider Electric SE (France), Black Box Corporation (U.S.), Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. (U.K.), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Vertiv Co. (U.S.), Asetek (Denmark), AdaptivCOOL (U.S.), and Coolcentric (U.S.).

These players adopted various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to become competitive in the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Improving Efficiency in Data Centers

Substantial Growth With Data Center and Power Density

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Data Center Solutions

Growing Importance of Eco-Friendly Data Center Solutions

Restraints



Higher Investment Costs

Requirement of Specialized Infrastructure

Opportunities



Emergence of Liquid Cooling Technology

Growing Requirement for Modular Data Center Cooling Approach

Challenges



Cooling Challenges During Power Outage

