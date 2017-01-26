Education Apps Market in the US Growth at a CAGR of 28.15% by 2020: Rising Competition from Open Source Mobile Learning Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Education Apps Market in the US 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The education apps market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 28.15% during the period 2016-2020.

Education Apps Market in the US 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of game-based learning. Game-based learning is designed to impart knowledge on specific subjects with the help of interactive measures, leading to defined outcomes. It allows users/learners to play educational games multiple times, allowing them to master the game, which consequently results in understanding the topic better. As educational institutions deliver curriculum sessions in time-bound settings, these aspects of game-based learning are highly beneficial to both students and teachers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is augmented adoption of smartphones and tablets. The increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets by students and parents has led to the growth of the education apps market. The demand for smartphones and tablets has increased considerably in the academic sector, steadily replacing notebooks and desktops. Vendors are manufacturing educational smartphones and tablets that incorporate unique features suitable to the needs of students and teachers. These devices are more reliable than notebooks because of their ease in mobility and their functionality as a mobile computing device. In educational institutions, mobility is on the rise, making learning through apps more adaptable.

Key Vendors:



Edmodo

Lumos Labs

Rosetta Stone

WizIQ



Other Prominent Vendors:



Age of Learning

BenchPrep

DubLabs

IXL Learning



