Education Apps Market in the US Growth at a CAGR of 28.15% by 2020: Rising Competition from Open Source Mobile Learning Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Education Apps Market in the US 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The education apps market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 28.15% during the period 2016-2020.
Education Apps Market in the US 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing popularity of game-based learning. Game-based learning is designed to impart knowledge on specific subjects with the help of interactive measures, leading to defined outcomes. It allows users/learners to play educational games multiple times, allowing them to master the game, which consequently results in understanding the topic better. As educational institutions deliver curriculum sessions in time-bound settings, these aspects of game-based learning are highly beneficial to both students and teachers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is augmented adoption of smartphones and tablets. The increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets by students and parents has led to the growth of the education apps market. The demand for smartphones and tablets has increased considerably in the academic sector, steadily replacing notebooks and desktops. Vendors are manufacturing educational smartphones and tablets that incorporate unique features suitable to the needs of students and teachers. These devices are more reliable than notebooks because of their ease in mobility and their functionality as a mobile computing device. In educational institutions, mobility is on the rise, making learning through apps more adaptable.
Key Vendors:
- Edmodo
- Lumos Labs
- Rosetta Stone
- WizIQ
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Age of Learning
- BenchPrep
- DubLabs
- IXL Learning
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Economic overview
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Market drivers
Part 08: Impact of drivers
Part 09: Market challenges
Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: End-user segmentation
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Other prominent vendors
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cv4kpg/education_apps
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716