Research and Markets - Global Residential Air Purifier Market to Grow 6.05%, 2016-2020 with 3M, Daikin Industries, Honeywell, Philips & Sharp Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Residential Air Purifier Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global residential air purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the period 2016-2020.



Global Residential Air Purifier Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for energy-efficient air purifiers. Consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the energy consumed by air purifiers owing to an increase in energy costs. Air purifiers are developed to reduce humidity, eliminate external pollution, clean air, and enhance comfort and, hence, they consume more electricity. This has led to an increase in the demand for energy-efficient air purifiers from consumers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing pollution level and increased concerns over indoor air quality. Airborne contaminants occur as aerosols or in gaseous form (vapors and gases). An aerosol is defined as a complex of particles suspended in a gaseous medium, usually air in the context of indoor hygiene. Aerosols may exist in the form of airborne sprays, dust, smokes, mists, and fumes. All these forms are important in household environment as they relate to a wide range of lung and respirational diseases.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is decreasing profit margin and increasing R&D investments. The global residential air purifier market reached the mature stage in developed markets such as North America and Western Europe with many players.

Key vendors



3M

Daikin Industries

Honeywell

Philips

Sharp



Other prominent vendors



Airgle

Alen

AllerAir Industries

Austin Air

Blueair

EcoQuest International

Fellowes

Guardian Technologies

Hamilton Beach Brands

Homeimage

Hoover

IQAir

O-Ion Technologies

Oreck

Rabbit Air

Sunbeam Products

Whirlpool

Winix



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Global home appliances market summary



Part 03: Scope of the report



Part 04: Market research methodology



Part 05: Introduction



Part 06: Economic indicators



Part 07: Market landscape



Part 08: Market segmentation by technology

Part 09: Market segmentation by product category



Part 10: Distribution channel segmentation



Part 11: Geographical segmentation



Part 12: Key leading countries



Part 13: Market drivers



Part 14: Impact of drivers



Part 15: Market challenges



Part 16: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 17: Market trends



Part 18: Vendor landscape



Part 19: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r3pqc7/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716