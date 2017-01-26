Research and Markets - Global RTLS Market in the Transportation and Logistics Sector to Grow 49.23%, 2016-2020 with AiRISTA, CSR Group, Samsung, Ubisense & Zebra Technologies Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global RTLS Market in the Transportation and Logistics Sector 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global RTLS market in transportation and logistics sector to grow at a CAGR of 49.23% during the period 2016-2020.

Global RTLS Market in Transportation and Logistics Sector 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The advent of new cost-effective technologies such as UWB and ZigBee are a major contributor to the growth of the global RTLS market for transportation and logistics. These technologies will have a significant influence on the transportation and logistics sector. Apart from being effective in helping to improve day-to-day operations, functions, and efficiency of staff, these technologies help to reduce the operational cost to a great extent.

According to the report, augmented reality technology uses geographic information system (GIS) and 3D platforms to provide virtual information about users and their surroundings. This information helps the firms to understand the needs of users and send targeted announcements to them.

Further, the report states that safety and security is one of the major concerns among enterprises. The RFID tags used in RTLS solutions are creating several security and privacy concerns for SMEs because RFID systems work on Wi-Fi and cellular networks that get very easily congested. This has devastating results in transportation and logistics because if the signal is jammed by unwanted tracking of people, then the lives of employees (driver and co-workers) can be at risk in case of emergencies.

Key vendors

AiRISTA

CSR Group

Samsung

Ubisense

Zebra Technologies

Other prominent vendors

Awarepoint

BeSpoon

Convergence Systems

DecaWave

Essensium

HID

IBM

Intelligent InSites

Identec Solutions

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Sewio

ThingMagic

Tyco Security Products

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Five forces analysis

Part 07: Market segmentation by solution

Part 08: Market segmentation by technology

Part 09: Market segmentation by application

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Key vendor analysis

Part 18: Appendix

