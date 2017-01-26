

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto once again refusing to pay for a border wall, President Donald Trump suggested canceling a planned meeting between the leaders next week.



Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the U.S. trade relationship with Mexico as well as Mexico's continued refusal to pay for the wall.



'The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost,' Trump said.



He added, 'If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.'



Trump and Pena Nieto are currently scheduled to hold a face-to-face meeting at the White House next Tuesday to discuss trade and immigration.



The tweets from Trump came after Pena Nieto released a video statement Wednesday night saying that 'Mexico does not believe in walls' and once again declaring that 'Mexico will not pay for a wall.'



Pena Nieto indicated he would consult with Mexican officials and lawmakers before deciding on the 'next steps' regarding future talks with the U.S.



The back-and-forth between the two leaders follows Trump's signing of an executive order for the construction of a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.



The order directs federal funds to be used to begin construction of the border wall, although Trump has repeatedly claimed Mexico will reimburse U.S. taxpayers.



'We're gonna be starting those negotiations relatively soon, and we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico, which I've always said,' Trump said in an interview with ABC News.



'All it is, is we'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico,' he added. 'I'm just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form.'



The president may look to compel Mexico to pay for the wall by cutting off remittance payments from Mexican nationals working in the U.S, enacting trade tariffs, and raising visa fees.



Trump told ABC News construction of the wall could begin within months and said planning is starting immediately.



