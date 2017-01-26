International Medical Group Appoints Chief Revenue Officer Craig Peters

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), a leader in global benefits and assistance services, today announced that it has named Craig Peters as chief revenue officer (CRO).

As CRO, Peters will be responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating and client-facing initiatives, including sales, marketing, business development and support for IMG's global operations. He will also focus on driving new business strategies and maximizing revenue growth.

Peters brings to the position more than 28 years of experience and expertise in the international medical insurance industry, including expatriate assignments in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Germany. Most recently, he served as director of strategy, business development and market insights with Cigna Global Health Benefits, where he led market entries in Singapore and Australia, executed wide-ranging lead generation and producer expansion programs in North America and led the firm's biannual survey of global mobility trends among expatriates in more than 150 countries, among other accomplishments.

"Craig has a proven track record of building and executing global growth strategies," said President and CEO Todd A. Hancock. "We are extremely excited to welcome him to the IMG family and look forward to working together to strengthen IMG's position as a leader in the market."

With offices in the U.S., UK and UAE, IMG employs nearly 350 people worldwide and has more than 43,000 producers selling its products and services. Recently, IMG launched a comprehensive rebrand to refresh its brand identity. The phased rebrand, which is expected to be completed by end of year, will include IMG's websites, marketing materials and subsidiaries.

"I'm thrilled to join IMG, especially at such an exciting time in the company's history," Peters said. "In my new role, I'm looking forward to building on IMG's growth and progress in 2016, and working with its outstanding leadership team to contribute to the company's success in the years to come."

About International Medical Group

International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning provider of global insurance benefits and assistance services for more than 25 years, enables its members to worry less and experience more by delivering the protection they need, backed by the support they deserve. IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as trip cancellation programs, stop loss insurance, medical management services and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance - all designed to provide members Global Peace of Mind® while they're away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg