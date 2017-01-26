Release Signals Company's Commitment to Comprehensive Enterprise Service Management Strategy



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., 2017-01-26 17:16 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherwell Software announced today the release of its Facilities Management mergeable application (mAppTM), the first of a series of soon-to-be-released solutions that offer robust, line-of-business capabilities to organizations worldwide. This release highlights Cherwell's commitment to delivering upon a broad Enterprise Service Management strategy that empowers IT organizations to deliver business solutions beyond the traditional boundaries of IT.



It also positions Cherwell's own Enterprise Service Management (ESM) offerings as viable and credible alternatives to those developed by ServiceNow, a service management vendor that has entered the ESM space.



This new mApp solution allows Cherwell customers to easily merge Facilities Management functionality into their existing Cherwell environments or offer a standalone set of capabilities to Facilities departments seeking to automate and streamline business processes on behalf of their internal customers.



Cherwell's Facilities Management mApp includes a dedicated service catalog, knowledgebase, and dashboards, and offers Facilities teams the ability to configure automated workflows related to tracking and managing day-to-day work orders, work assignments, maintenance tasks, and Facilities-related projects. These capabilities replace email, spreadsheets, and inferior tools as a primary means of managing Facilities workloads, and allow Facilities Management processes to scale to meet the growing demands of the business.



"The majority of our customers already use Cherwell to improve business processes across the enterprise," said Matthew Peeples, Senior Director of Enterprise Service Management at Cherwell. "This new mApp solution, and many more to come, allows IT organizations to apply IT service management principles and processes to areas outside of IT, and-more importantly-rapidly deliver value to the business. In a world in which IT's value is constantly questioned, these capabilities put IT back in the driver's seat by serving as strategic partners within the enterprise."



More information about Cherwell's Facilities Management mApp can be found here.



