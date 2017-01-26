NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Cambridge Healthtech Institute, a leading provider of healthcare, technology and life science conferences, and Clinical Informatics News, an online clinical management and innovation publication, are pleased to announce details for their fifth annual Medical Informatics World Conference, taking place May 22-23, 2017 at the Renaissance Waterfront Hotel in Boston, MA. The objective of the professional forum is to drive healthcare and patient outcome improvements through cross-industry collaboration and innovative technologies. An opening keynote presentation led by Andrea Ippolito, the Department of Veterans Affairs' Innovators Network Lead, will set the new standard for this effort.

"Each year, Medical Informatics World draws visionaries from across healthcare to celebrate and share the opportunities they are identifying and enabling," states Micah Lieberman, Executive Conference Director at Cambridge Healthtech Institute. "The VA Innovators Network is a great example of how to empower the transformation of healthcare through patient-centered technology and collaboration. Hearing the trends and outcomes of the VA's forward-thinking efforts may inspire us all."

To present the VA's current innovative collaboration from both perspectives, Ippolito will be joined by partner Saurabha Bhatnagar, Innovation Specialist and Medical Director of TBI/Polytrauma at Harvard Medical School. Additional keynote presentations will be delivered by health innovation authorities: John Mattison, CMIO of Kaiser Permanente; Patrick McIntyre, Senior Vice President of Health Care Analytics of Anthem; and David Shein, Medical Director of the Mount Auburn Cambridge Independent Practice Association (MACIPA) during Medical Informatics World's Opening Keynote Session. Additional keynote presentations will be delivered by John Halamka, CIO of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Maxine Mackintosh, Chair of HealthTech Women UK; and Sachin Jain, CMO of CareMore Health System/Anthem.

Medical Informatics World will provide coverage and updates during five conference tracks focused on population health, pharma-ACO data collaboration, telehealth, interoperability and medical sensors. The event also features dedicated roundtable discussion times, interactive workshops and a health technology exhibition.

Full program details are available at http://www.medicalinformaticsworld.com.

