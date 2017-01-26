Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces a project for the sale to INEOS of its 50% stake in Oxochimie, their oxo alcohols manufacturing joint venture, and the associated business.

Arkema produces oxo alcohols on the Lavéra site (France) in a 50/50 manufacturing joint venture with INEOS. These products are used in part for the production of the Group's acrylic esters in Europe. They are also sold on the free market for annual sales of some 40 million euros.

As part of the program to divest €700 million sales, the Group announces the project to divest to INEOS its stake in Oxochimie, as well as the associated business. Furthermore, INEOS will continue to supply the Group's acrylic esters units.

The project, due to be finalized early 2017, is subject to an information and consultation process of social work councils and approval of the relevant antitrust authorities.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.7 billion in 2015, we employ approximately 19,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

