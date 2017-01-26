Technavio's latest report on the global automotive daytime running light (DRL) marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead research analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronics sector, says, "With road safety becoming a significant concern worldwide, regulations and standards have evolved rapidly over the last few years to ensure the safety of people and vehicles. DRLs are proving beneficial to vehicle visibility in low light and inclement weather conditions and are fast becoming requisites in the automotive lighting sector

Passenger cars were the largest segment in terms of both sales volume and value in the automotive industry. This also applies to the segment's contribution to the global automotive DRL market, as DRLs have become a standard fitment in most new passenger cars. The increasing demand for passenger cars is often considered as a sign of the economic development of a country or region, as it is directly correlated with industrial output, economic development, and population demographics.

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive DRL marketaccording to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

Use of DRL as brand differentiator by OEMs

Car designers are increasingly seeking to differentiate their products in the intensely competitive automotive market by creating new styling treatments in exterior and interior lighting. New technologies that provide greater flexibility and better scalability across different applications and vehicle models are providing the opportunity for automotive designers to create a unique style, look, and feel.

Lighting has become an important aspect of the design of passenger cars. For example, Audi has designed its DRL using white LED and started using it in its A8W12 model vehicles in 2012. DRL is now present in all the car models of Audi and is a distinguishable feature of the brand. Other OEMs like BMW and Porsche have also latched on to this trend.

Innovations in LED technology

Vendors are leveraging semiconductor technology and developing next-generation LED platforms to supply more lumens per dollar to customers. High-quality advanced LED headlamps enhance on-road safety and provide better visibility while driving. These lamps also reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by discharging less heat.

"Innovation in technology has led to the development of the organic light-emitting diode, which provides new opportunities in lamp and luminaire design. It enables homogeneous lighting that does not cause glare or cast shadows and is suitable for signal lights, tail lights, and interior lighting," adds Siddharth.

Growing demand for easy-to-fit DIY DRLs

The most recent trend in a vast range of consumer products is DIY products. Consumers buy the DIY products in a dismantled form from the store and install it themselves. This trend has caught on in the global automotive DRL systems market as well. End consumers can purchase a DIY DRL kit of their choice at a store, and the assembled unit can be fitted in the front of the vehicle by following the instructions on the kit. This is an added advantage to both the buyer and the seller because it is time-saving for the buyer and cost-effective for the seller. Philips offers such DIY DRL installation kits to customers.

The key vendors are as follows:

Hella

Koito

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

OSRAM

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

