The monthly review of the NASDAQ OMX Iceland Benchmark Bond Indexes has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, 2017.



The following changes in constituents will take place:



RIKV 17 0215 will be removed from the NOMXINOM and NOMXINOMTA indexes



Please find attached information on the index constituents and reviewed nominal amounts.



