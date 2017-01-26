LECTRA: Lectra equips Kolon Industries with three FocusQuantum® to ramp up capacity in global airbag market

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra equips Kolon Industries with three FocusQuantum® to ramp up capacity in global airbag market

South Korean conglomerate aims to double global airbag sales by 2020, investing in advanced laser cutting solutions for flat and OPW airbags at Asian plants

Paris, January 26, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, supports Kolon Industries in its bid to capture a larger share of the growing cut-and-sew and one-piece woven airbag markets with the implementation of FocusQuantum® laser cutting solutions, at two key manufacturing plants in Asia.



The chemical business unit of South Korea's Kolon Group is expanding its presence in the global airbag market by acquiring three laser airbag cutting solutions: one for cut-and-sew fabric for its brand-new facility in BÃ¬nh Du'o'ng Province, Vietnam, and two for one-piece woven (OPW) fabric at an existing site in Gyeongsang Province, South Korea.



Kolon Industries comprises a portfolio of four business divisions, one of which specializes in advanced automotive materials and components. The new facility in Vietnam and the expanded manufacturing capacity in Korea will considerably augment the division's worldwide airbag activity, which also comprises operations in China and Mexico.



"We aim to double our global airbag sales by 2020," explains Yeong Moo Choi, Chief Division Officer, Kolon Industries. "The substantial increase in capacity enabled by FocusQuantum will allow us to grow our business in the thriving airbag industry."



Lectra's laser cutting technologies have contributed to the development of Kolon Industries' airbag business since 2004. Equipped with an installed base of more than 20 Lectra Focus® airbag cutters across multiple plants in Asia and North America, the company actively seeks out new technologies to take its airbag business to the next level. The automotive supplier expressed interest in the revolutionary FocusQuantum shortly after launch, during a visit to Lectra's International Advanced Technology and Conference Center (IATC) in Bordeaux-Cestas, France.



After evaluating various alternatives on the market, Kolon Industries decided to adopt Lectra's FocusQuantum integrated offer, featuring state-of-the-art cutting preparation software and value-added Professional Services. The solution's unmatched performance, which makes it the most competitive in the market, proved decisive in Kolon's final choice. Another key factor was Lectra's local presence in all countries where Kolon operates. Responsive support is guaranteed by Lectra's own technical teams, based at its Korean and Vietnamese subsidiaries, as well as in China and Mexico, the other countries where Kolon Industries operates.



"Supporting our customers wherever they do business is equally as important as supplying the manufacturing equipment they need," notes Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. "We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Kolon Industries and will do whatever it takes to help them achieve their objectives."



About Kolon Industries

Founded in 1957, Kolon Industries (120110.KS) is a multinational conglomerate comprising four segments: Industrial Materials, Fil/EM, Chemicals and Fashion. The Industrial Materials segment manufactures tire cords, technical yarn and airbags for a variety of industrial applications. Products are distributed to both the domestic market and abroad. The company is based in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

For more information about Kolon Industries, see: www.kolonindustries.com (http://www.kolonindustries.com)

About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software, automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries. Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500 employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on Euronext.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com (http://www.lectra.com)

