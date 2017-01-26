LVMH: 2016 record results

Paris, 26 January 2017

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group, recorded revenue of €37.6 billion in 2016, an increase of 5% over the previous year. Organic revenue growth was 6%.

In the fourth quarter, revenue increased by 9% compared to the same period of 2015. Organic growth was 8%. The American market remains on a good track as does Europe. Asia, excluding Japan, continued its good momentum.

Profit from recurring operations reached €7 billion in 2016, an increase of 6%, to which all business groups, apart from selective distribution, contributed. This result compares to 2015 which was itself a year of growth. Operating margin reached 18.7%. Group share of net profit was €3 981 million, representing growth of 11%.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, said: "LVMH achieved an excellent performance in 2016 within a context of geopolitical and economic instability. Continued innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and the quest for excellence: all Maisons continue to assert these core values while maintaining rigorous execution of their strategies on the ground. In an environment which remains uncertain, we can count on the appeal of our brands and the agility of our teams to strengthen, once again in 2017, our leadership in the universe of high quality products."

Key highlights from 2016 include:

Record revenue and profit from recurring operations

Growth in the United States, Europe and Asia

Good performance of Wines & Spirits in all regions

The success of both iconic and new products at Louis Vuitton, where profitability remains at an exceptional level

Progress at Fendi

The sale of Donna Karan and the acquisition of Rimowa, leader in luggage of excellence

Good momentum at Parfums Christian Dior driven by successful product innovations

Market share gains at Bvlgari and TAG Heuer

Growth at Sephora which strengthened its position in all its markets and in digital

Free cash flow of €3 974 million, an increase of 8%

Gearing of 12% at end of December 2016

Key figures:





Euro millions 2015 2016 % change Revenue 35 664 37 600 + 5 % Profit from recurring operations 6 605 7 026 + 6 % Group share of net profit 3 573 3 981 + 11 % Free cash flow* 3 679 3 974 + 8 % Net financial debt 4 235 3 265 - 23 % Total equity 25 799 27 903 + 8 %

* Before available for sale financial assets and investments, transactions relating to equity and financing activities

Revenue by business group:

Euro millions 2015 2016 % change



2016/2015



Reported Organic* Wines & Spirits 4 603 4 835 + 5 % + 7 % Fashion & Leather Goods 12 369 12 775 + 3 % + 4 % Perfumes & Cosmetics 4 671 4 953 + 6 % + 8 % Watches & Jewelry 3 308 3 468 + 5 % + 5 % Selective Retailing 11 193 11 973 + 7 % + 8 % Other activities and eliminations (480) (404) - - Total LVMH 35 664 37 600 + 5 % + 6 %

* With comparable structure and exchange rates.

Profit from recurring operations by business group:

Euro millions 2015 2016 % change Wines & Spirits 1 363 1 504 + 10 % Fashion & Leather Goods 3 505 3 873 + 10 % Perfumes & Cosmetics 524 551 + 5 % Watches & Jewelry 432 458 + 6 % Selective Retailing 940 919 - 2 % Other activities and eliminations (159) (279) - Total LVMH 6 605 7 026 + 6 %

Wines & Spirits: good year with progress in the United States and rebound in shipments to China

The Wines & Spirits business group recorded an increase in organic revenue of 7 %. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 5 %. Profit from recurring operations increased by 10 %. With volumes up 3%, solid growth continues for champagne and prestige cuvees performed particularly well. Hennessy cognac enjoyed an excellent year with 10% volume growth. The American market is growing well and China saw better momentum after a tough 2015 due to destocking by distributors. Other spirits, Glenmorangie and Belvedere, continued their growth.

Fashion & Leather Goods: good performance of Louis Vuitton, other brands strengthened their positions

The Fashion & Leather Goods business group recorded organic revenue growth of 4% in 2016. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 3 %. Profit from recurring operations increased by 10%. Louis Vuitton had a good year driven by the level of creativity across all its businesses. The continued success of its iconic product range and the strong demand for recent creations such as the new luggage designed by Marc Newson and the Louis Vuitton fragrances, all contributed to this growth. Fendi recorded robust growth crossing the symbolic revenue threshold of 1 billion euros during the year. Loro Piana continued to expand its distribution network and opened a flagship store in Paris. Céline, Loewe and Kenzo all continued to grow. Marc Jacobs continued to work on changes to its collection. Donna Karan was sold in December to the American G-III group. Rimowa, world leader in luggage of excellence, joined the LVMH group.

Perfumes & Cosmetics: continued success of innovations; excellent performance in makeup

The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded organic revenue growth of 8%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 6%. Profit from recurring operations increased by 5%. The inauguration of the new atelier for the creation of fragrances, Les Fontaines Parfumées, at Grasse was a highlight of the year. Parfums Christian Dior grew market share in all regions, driven by the worldwide success of Sauvage and the vitality of its iconic perfumes J'adore and Miss Dior. The progress of makeup also contributed to the Maison's excellent performance. Guerlain benefitted from the successful launch of its new makeup collection inspired by its fragrance La Petite Robe Noire. Benefit experienced strong growth driven by the success of its new collection for eyebrows. Make Up For Ever, Fresh and Kat Von D performed well.

Watches & Jewelry: market share gains for Bvlgari and TAG Heuer

The Watches & Jewelry business group recorded organic revenue growth of 5%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 5%. Profit from recurring operations increased by 6%. Bvlgari continued to gain market share with enhancements to its Serpenti, Diva and B.zero1 lines. Growth continued in China, Korea and in the Middle East. TAG Heuer grew despite a difficult market for watches, gained market share and benefitted from the success of its new collections and its connected watch. Hublot accelerated its development in Asia and recorded the best year in its history. Chaumet continued to move its product lines upmarket and inaugurated a new boutique concept in Hong Kong.

Selective Retailing: good performance at Sephora, DFS impacted by a difficult tourism context in Asia

The Selective Retailing business group recorded organic revenue growth of 8%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 7%. Profit from recurring operations declined by 2%. Sephora gained market share across all regions and once again recorded double-digit growth in both revenue and profits. More than a hundred stores were opened in 2016 including notably a flagship store in the World Trade Center in New York and major renovations in Boston and Singapore. Its online offer accelerated with the launch in six new countries. DFS continued to face a difficult environment, notably in Hong Kong. The expansion into new destinations continued. The opening of the T Galleria in Angkor in Cambodia and one in Venice, Italy were the highlights of the year.

Cautiously confident for 2017

Despite a climate of geopolitical and currency uncertainties, LVMH is well-equipped to continue its growth momentum across all business groups in 2017. The Group will maintain a strategy focused on developing its brands by continuing to build on strong innovation and a constant quest for quality in their products and their distribution.

Driven by the agility of its teams, their entrepreneurial spirit, the balance of its different businesses and geographic diversity, LVMH enters 2017 with caution but has, once again, set an objective of increasing its global leadership position in luxury goods.

Dividend increase of 13%

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 13, 2017, LVMH will propose a dividend of €4 per share, an increase of 13%. An interim dividend of €1.40 per share was paid on December 1 of last year. The balance of €2.60 per share will be paid on April 21, 2017.

The LVMH Board met on 26 January 2017 to approve the financial statements for 2016.

Audit procedures have been carried out and the audit report is being issued.

Regulated information related to this press release, the presentation of annual results and the report "Financial Documents" are available at www.lvmh.fr (http://www.lvmh.fr) .

APPENDIX

LVMH - Revenue by business group and by quarter

2016 Revenue (Euro millions)

FY 2016 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities & eliminations Total First Quarter 1 033 2 965 1 213 774 2 747 (112) 8 620 Second Quarter 1 023 2 920 1 124 835 2 733 (67) 8 568 Total First Half 2 056 5 885 2 337 1 609 5 480 (179) 17 188 Third Quarter 1 225 3 106 1 241 877 2 803 (114) 9 138 Nine months 3 281 8 991 3 578 2 486 8 283 (293) 26 326 Fourth Quarter 1 554 3 784 1 375 982 3 690 (111) 11 274 Total 2016 4 835 12 775 4 953 3 468 11 973 (404) 37 600

2016 Revenue (Organic growth versus same period of 2015)

FY 2016 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities & eliminations Total First Quarter +6% 0% +9% +7% +4% - +3% Second Quarter +13% +1% +6% +2% +7% - +4% Total First Half +9% 0% +8% +4% +5% - +4% Third Quarter + 4% +5% +10% +2% +8% - +6% Nine months +7% +2% +8% +4% +6% - +5% Fourth Quarter +7% +9% +7% +8% +11% - +8% Total 2016 +7% +4% +8% +5% +8% - +6%

2015 Revenue (Euro millions)

FY 2015 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics* Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing* Other activities & eliminations Total First Quarter 992 2 975 1 129 723 2 648 (144) 8 323 Second Quarter 938 2 958 1 099 829 2 627 (67) 8 384 Total First Half 1 930 5 933 2 228 1 552 5 275 (211) 16 707 Third Quarter 1 199 2 939 1 143 852 2 603 (155) 8 581 Nine months 3 129 8 872 3 371 2 404 7 878 (366) 25 288 Fourth Quarter 1 474 3 497 1 300 904 3 315 (114) 10 376 Total 2015 4 603 12 369 4 671 3 308 11 193 (480) 35 664

*Reclassification of cosmetics company Kendo from Selective retailing to Perfumes and Cosmetics

LVMH

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moet & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and Rimowa. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe as well as other promising cosmetic companies (BeneFit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma and Fresh). LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc hotels. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred, Hublot and De Beers Diamond Jewellers Ltd, a joint venture created with the world's leading diamond group.

"Certain information included in this release is forward looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, projected or implied. It only reflects our views as of the date of this presentation. No undue reliance should therefore be based on any such information, it being also agreed that we undertake no commitment to amend or update it after the date hereof."

