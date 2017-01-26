Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Keynotes and Full Agenda for CloudNativeCon + KubeCon Europe

Accenture, FINN.no / Schibsted, Salesforce, Ticketmaster, and Yahoo will speak to the cloud native community March 29-30 in Berlin

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation, which is sustaining and integrating open source technologies to orchestrate containers of microservices, today announced the program and agenda for CloudNativeCon + KubeCon Europe, taking place March 29-30 in Berlin.

Following a sold-out show in Seattle, CloudNativeCon + KubeCon Europe will gather adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K., U.S. and more. Along with CNCF hosted projects - Fluentd, Kubernetes, Linkerd, OpenTracing and Prometheus - these technologies will come under one roof for two days to further the education and adoption of cloud native computing.

"Our second hosted event, CloudNativeCon + KubeCon Europe, will provide a larger, more global platform for showcasing innovation in the ever-growing cloud native ecosystem," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Our Berlin show will bring together technologists from all over the world to collaborate and knowledge share around increasingly critical open source projects in container orchestration, log monitoring, tracing and microservices."

Conference co-chairs, Deis' Michelle Noorali and Google's Kelsey Hightower, helped curate the event's content, including a mix of storage and services sessions; case studies from Buoyant, Cisco, Conrad Electronic, Digital Ocean, Huawei, IBM Cloud, inovex, Inuits, lastminute.com, Luiza Labs, OpenAI, Soho House, Treasure Data and VMware highlighting the use of Kubernetes, Prometheus, gRPC and Linkerd in production; and technical sessions on OpenTracing, Zipkin, Fluentd, Helm, Steward, Sched.net and more that address integration throughout the stack for developers, operations, end users and executives.

"This entire community is strong and moving forward at an incredible pace," said Michelle Noorali, Software Engineer at Deis. "We're spread across the world, so I'm especially excited for the in-person conversations as the community comes together at CloudNativeCon + KubeCon Europe. I'm also looking forward to being inspired by the diversity of the use cases for cloud native technologies in Berlin."

From the more than 403 submissions, the co-chairs and selection committee identified compelling case studies, panels, session presentations and lightning talks for the final agenda that tap into emerging trends in microservices architectures and orchestration, while providing clarity on the rapidly evolving, sometimes complex, cloud native landscape.

"As a conference chair, I always remind myself that content is king," said Kelsey Hightower, Staff Developer Advocate at Google. "Most people go to conferences to learn something, so the talks must meet that expectation. I am excited for this year's schedule of talks at CloudNativeCon + KubeCon Europe."

The schedule includes leading expert insight from the following featured keynotes:

"Cloud Native," from Alexis Richardson , CEO of Weaveworks

, CEO of Weaveworks "Your Philips Hue Light Bulbs Are Turned On By Kubernetes," from Mark van Straten , Software Engineer at Q42

, Software Engineer at Q42 "Kubernetes 1.6 and The Open Source Roadmap," from Aparna Sinha , Senior Product Manager at Google

, Senior Product Manager at Google "Building The Infrastructure That Powers The Future of AI," from Vicki Cheung , Member of Technical Staff at OpenAI

, Member of Technical Staff at OpenAI "Scaling Kubernetes: Growing Our User Base By 10x," from Joe Beda , CTO of Heptio

, CTO of Heptio "Backstage With Kubernetes," from Chen Goldberg , Engineering Director at Google

The full CloudNativeCon + KubeCon Europe program can be viewed here.

Thank You Sponsors

CloudNativeCon + KubeCon Europe is made possible with support from Diamond Sponsors CoreOS, Huawei, Intel, Red Hat and Tigera; Platinum Sponsors Cisco, Google Cloud Platform and Weaveworks; along with more than 20 additional Gold Sponsors, Silver Sponsors, Start Up Sponsors and Media Sponsors. For more information on sponsorship, please visit http://bit.ly/2k5wZ8K.

Registration and Accommodations

Register by February 3 to save up to $300 on registration. Additionally, hotel room rate discounts are available here. Book early, the discounted rate is based upon availability.

CNCF Diversity Scholarship

The Foundation will be offering six scholarships to members of traditionally underrepresented and/or marginalized groups in the technology and/or open source communities. Visit http://bit.ly/2k5Aufk to learn more about the scholarship, eligibility requirements and apply.

