(Article L.233-8 II of French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR):

Date Total number of shares1 in the capital Total number of voting rights December 31, 2016 172 741 785 Gross total of voting rights: 172 741 785 Net total2 of voting rights: 172 739 483

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office : 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

1 Par value 0.01 each

2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights

