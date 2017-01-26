Tryg has published its annual profile 2017 - World-class insurance, addressed to Tryg's private shareholders, customers, employees and other stakeholders. The profile gives a broad picture of what it is like being a customer, an employee and a shareholder in Tryg.



The annual profile can be downloaded at http://tryg.com/en/home/index.html. A printed copy can be ordered at http://tryg.com/en/investor/order-annual-profile/index.html.