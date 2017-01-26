Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Jan-2017 / 16:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the**m* +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |*1. Details of the person discharging managerial | |responsibilities / person closely associated * | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |a) Names |Gary Elden | | |Alex Smith | | |Justin Hughes | | |Steve Quinn | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |*2. Reason for the notification * | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |a) Position/status |CEO | | |CFO | | |COO | | |CEO USA | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |b) Initial |Initial notification | |notification | | |/Amendment | | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market | |participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | |* | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |a) Name |SThree plc | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |b) LEI |2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |*4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated | |for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of | |transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where | |transactions have been conducted * | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |a) Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1p | |financial instrument, | | |type of instrument |GB00B0KM9T71 | |Identification code | | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |b) Nature of the |Grant of shares under the Long Term | |transaction |Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The awards | | |will vest three years after grant | | |date, subject to the performance | | |condititions being met. | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |c) Price(s) and |Names |Volume(s) | |volume(s) | | | | |Gary Elden |212,500 | | |Alex Smith |160,216 | | |Justin Hughes |159,519 | | |Steve Quinn |159,519 | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |d) Aggregated |N/A | |information | | |- Aggregated volume | | |- Price | | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |e) Date of the |26/01/2017 | |transaction | | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |f) Place of the |London Stock Exchange | |transaction | | +----------------------+-------------------+-------------------+ Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 3792 End of Announcement EQS News Service 539417 26-Jan-2017

