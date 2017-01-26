Global Trade Management Software Market to Grow 12.2%, 2016-2020: Driven by Increasing Need to Reduce Operational & Transportation Costs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Trade Management Software Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The GTM software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the period 2016-2020.
GTM Software Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Business intelligence, when integrated with GTM software, provides valuable real-time insight into the trading partner performance and internal operations of the company and helps in making better supply chain decisions. BI also helps in identifying trends and patterns and providing sufficient information on performance improvement. It further tracks the service levels of the company's trading partners and benchmark their performance with the global shipping community.
According to the report, GTM solutions will reduce the transportation cost by 4%-10% and help the trading companies to improve links between transportation nodes, facilitating cheaper and faster deliveries. It also supports the decision making process for optimum inventory levels, the location of factories, and mode of delivering goods. GTM software helps in transportation planning and sourcing, transportation business intelligence, enhanced fleet management, billing and claims, workflow management, customs management and document management. These features reduce the transportation costs and increase the operational efficiency, helping the companies to improve their business growth and reach.
Key vendors
- Amber Road
- Aptean
- Descartes
- Infor
- Integration Point
- Oracle
- Precision Software
- SAP
- QuestaWeb
Other prominent vendors
- CargoWise
- Kewill Technologies
- MercuryGate International
- MIC Custom Solutions
- TradeStone Software
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Five forces analysis
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Part 15: Key vendor profiles
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jhx56w/global_trade
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716