Global Trade Management Software Market to Grow 12.2%, 2016-2020: Driven by Increasing Need to Reduce Operational & Transportation Costs - Research and Markets

The GTM software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the period 2016-2020.

GTM Software Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Business intelligence, when integrated with GTM software, provides valuable real-time insight into the trading partner performance and internal operations of the company and helps in making better supply chain decisions. BI also helps in identifying trends and patterns and providing sufficient information on performance improvement. It further tracks the service levels of the company's trading partners and benchmark their performance with the global shipping community.

According to the report, GTM solutions will reduce the transportation cost by 4%-10% and help the trading companies to improve links between transportation nodes, facilitating cheaper and faster deliveries. It also supports the decision making process for optimum inventory levels, the location of factories, and mode of delivering goods. GTM software helps in transportation planning and sourcing, transportation business intelligence, enhanced fleet management, billing and claims, workflow management, customs management and document management. These features reduce the transportation costs and increase the operational efficiency, helping the companies to improve their business growth and reach.

Key vendors

Amber Road

Aptean

Descartes

Infor

Integration Point

Oracle

Precision Software

SAP

QuestaWeb

Other prominent vendors

CargoWise

Kewill Technologies

MercuryGate International

MIC Custom Solutions

TradeStone Software

