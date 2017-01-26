SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 --Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) wholly owned subsidiary, Color Me Rad®, is splashing the nation with color, one runner at a time. Last year, 42,000 racers enjoyed the colorful 5K course and 2017 promises to be better than ever as event organizers challenge racers to "Run Rad."

"Color Me Rad® is an excuse to let loose!" said Color Me Rad® spokesman Maxwell Christen. "It provides an equally healthy alternative to an average 5K with epic color stations throughout the course and a rainbow of color at the finish line."

California will be the first to experience the color madness when the family-friendly event stops in Bakersfield on February 25. The event will then travel from coast to coast, splattering cities with color and reminding participants to "Run Rad." Twenty events are already confirmed in the US and Canada including: Virginia Beach, Jacksonville, Detroit, Wichita, Spokane, Santa Rosa, Providence, Surrey, North Vancouver and Saskatoon.

"We are excited about our 2017 locations," said Color Me Rad® spokeswoman Amy Gessel. "We arrive in each city with the same awesome color stations and equal enthusiasm, but participants at each venue really make it their own. No two events are exactly the same."

Rad Runners will experience eight color stations throughout the 5K course and, once they are painted from head to toe, can enjoy the finish festival. With music, food, giveaways and a final color throw, the finish festival allows racers to revel in their achievements and make more memories with friends and family members.

See the Color Me Rad® fun for yourself at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJ1PizsirTQ.

Event organizers are also excited about their new partnership with Eventbrite, the leading global event technology platform which powers more than two million events each year. With a streamlined and mobile-optimized registration experience, it will be easier than ever for more sliders to join the fun in 2017.

Online registration for various locations is now open. Learn more about Color Me Rad® dates and locations at http://www.colormerad.com/locations/ or see what fans have to say on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/colormerad

About Color Me Rad®:

Inspired by the Holi Festival of India, a group of friends decided to bring some excitement to the sport of running through color, music, and a total disregard for the mundane, and Color Me Rad® was born. This popular 5K has brought splashes of color worldwide since 2012. Over 1.5 million participants have experienced its multitude of hues, as they begin their races in clean white t-shirts, and finish as multi-colored masterpieces.

Embedded Video Available

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3103110



Contact:

Richard Surber

CEO

801-575-8073 x111

richard@sacklunchproductions.com



