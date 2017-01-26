MOORPARK, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - TestEquity, a value-added provider of premium electronic test and measurement equipment, MRO tools and supplies and environmental temperature chambers for 46 years, will bring a range of market-leading test and measurement solutions and MRO tools to DesignCon 2017. The premier conference and expo serving the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities, DesignCon takes place February 1-2 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

TestEquity offers an unparalleled selection of electronic measurement solutions and electronic lab and production solutions for general electronics applications of all sizes, whether design-, production- or testing-focused. TestEquity's consultative approach by highly experienced sales and service teams ensures that customers find the best solutions for their specific requirements.

Highlights at the TestEquity booth (648) will include mixed domain oscilloscopes, hand-held oscilloscopes and spectrum analyzers from names like Tektronix, Keysight, and Rohde & Schwarz, as well as Fluke's thermal imaging cameras and various MRO tools and supplies.

TestEquity will also showcase its line of the highest quality environmental test chambers, designed and manufactured onsite at the company's California headquarters. Models include the versatile 155 benchtop temperature chamber, which features best-in-class energy efficiency and patent-pending control architecture.

Attendees are also invited to participate in daily opportunity drawings for prizes including a Keysight DMM and Tektronix's compact yet high-performing digital storage oscilloscope.

A business card will be drawn at show close each day (winners are not required to be present).

On January third of this year, TestEquity acquired Massachusetts-based JENSEN Tools + Supply, a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker. For more than 60 years, JENSEN has been a leading supplier of eMRO tools and supplies and its presence further strengthens TestEquity's product and service offerings nationwide. Stop by the TestEquity booth to view Jensen Tools kits and more.

North America's largest stocking distributor of test equipment and supplies, TestEquity works alongside customers to recommend the best products -- for purchase, lease or rent -- to meet individual needs. TestEquity is known for its industry-leading service and warranty program, quick delivery times and fully accredited calibration lab.

For more information about DesignCon, please visit http://www.designcon.com/.

To learn more about TestEquity and its comprehensive product offerings, go to http://www.testequity.com/.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity is a value-added distributor of test and measurement equipment and MRO tools and supplies for laboratories and electronics manufacturing, and a manufacturer of environmental chambers. Celebrating more than 46 years in business, the company is an authorized stocking distributor for Keysight Technologies, Tektronix, Keithley, Rohde & Schwarz, Viavi, Fluke, B&K Precision, Hioki, Amprobe, Sorensen, Extech, FLIR, Magna-Power Electronics, Instek, and others. In addition to offering new equipment for sale, rental, or lease from these and other manufacturers, TestEquity provides selected pre-owned equipment that is fully restored, tested and calibrated, and backed with an industry-leading one-year warranty. TestEquity's selection of tools and supplies for electronics manufacturing, testing, and repair includes products from Weller, Kester, Indium, Desco, Hakko, Luxo, 3M, Metcal, Tech-Spray, Brady, ASG, Excelta, Metro, Tech Wear, Loctite, Scienscope, and hundreds of other top brands. TestEquity designs and manufactures environmental chambers offering the best performance and warranty in its class. With resources that include a highly trained team of product specialists and a calibration laboratory, TestEquity maintains its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Moorpark, California, with sales offices throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Agency Contact:

Melanie Crandall

McFarland MediaWorks

+1 310 739 0955

Melanie@mcfarlandmediaworks.com



TestEquity Contact:

Jesus Cardoso

+1 805 498 9933, ext 190

Jesus.Cardoso@testequity.com