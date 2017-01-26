

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a positive start Thursday and reached a 1-year high in early trade. However, the markets pared their gains over the course of the trading day and finished with mixed results.



The mood among investors remained positive Thursday. Encouraging economic reports out of Germany and the U.K. provided a boost to investor sentiment. Traders were also pleased that Johnson & Johnson said it would buy Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.



Investors took a bit of a breather following yesterday's global rally in equities. Profit taking appears to have played a role in the pullback from Thursday's early highs in Europe.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.17 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.21 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.11 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.36 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.21 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.04 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.21 percent.



In Frankfurt, Software AG rose 0.05 percent after the business software firm reported an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.



In Paris, chipmaker STMicroelectronics surged 7.63 percent after its fourth-quarter sales topped guidance.



In London, Royal Bank of Scotland Group jumped 2.37 percent after setting aside a $3.8 billion to cover fines and litigation costs related to its issuance and underwriting of U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities.



Drinks maker Diageo leaped 3.60lon percent after its sales growth beat forecasts.



Lonmin plunged 21.07 percent. The miner is reviewing its capital expenditure after production of platinum and platinum group metals both declined in the first quarter.



Hotel and coffee shop owner Whitbread dropped 3.92 percent after saying its full-year results will be in line with expectations.



Daily Mail & General Trust sank 8.40 percent after slashing its revenue forecast for the information unit.



Unilever tumbled 4.70 percent as the consumer products firm cautioned of a difficult trading environment after reporting lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales.



Actelion soared 19.44 percent in Zurich after drug major Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire the biotechnology firm for $30 billion.



Ericsson climbed 1.43 percent in Stockholm despite posting a quarterly loss and lowering dividend.



German consumer confidence is set to strengthen further in February on high employment and income growth, survey results from the market research group GfK showed Thursday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 10.2 in February from 9.9 in January. The score was forecast to climb to 10.0.



The U.K. economy continued its buoyant growth in the fourth quarter on consumer spending, weathering the uncertainties stemming from the 'Brexit' vote.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the previous two quarters, preliminary estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Economists had forecast a slightly slower 0.5 percent growth.



Loan approvals for house purchase was the highest in nine months in December, exceeding economists' expectations, figures from the British Bankers' Association showed Thursday. Mortgage approvals for house purchase rose to 43,228 from 41,003 in November. A year ago, the figure was 43,104. Economists had forecast 41,000 approvals for December.



U.K. retail sales declined unexpectedly in January but the volume is expected to increase next month, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.



A net 8 percent of retailers said the sales volume declined in January. The balance was expected to be at +27 percent. But a balance of 3 percent said they placed more orders with suppliers than they did a year ago.



After reporting an unexpected drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 21st.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 259,000, an increase of 22,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 247,000 from the 234,000 originally reported for the previous week.



New home sales in the U.S. saw a sharp pullback in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said new home sales tumbled by 10.4 percent to an annual rate of 536,000 in December after jumping by 4.7 percent to a revised rate of 598,000 in November.



Economists had expected new home sales to edge down to a rate of 588,000 from the 592,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX