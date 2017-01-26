CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- DIRTT (TSX: DRT) and its Middle East partner NMG Solutions will install a two-story state-of-the-art medical interior in just three days for Arab Health Congress and Exhibition in Dubai, with a construction method that eases some of the Middle East's most pressing building challenges.

"The cost of building a healthcare facility is enormous, especially when you consider the amount of time conventional builds take," says DIRTT CEO Mogens Smed. "By the time construction is finished you're left with something out of date before you even move in. We're demonstrating a higher-quality, faster, more efficient way to build that leaves the client with a long-term solution that's also sustainable."

With interactive 3D design and specification technology at its core, DIRTT's approach streamlines planning and design through to manufacturing, installation and beyond. For the Middle East, where raw construction materials must often be imported while labor shortages and cost overruns pose a growing threat, the benefits of manufactured construction are felt in mitigated labor and faster build schedules. Off-site manufacturing also provides consistent and high-quality results in spaces that remain flexible over time.

"The business case here is you're spending less on material, less on labor, and getting a more sophisticated and highly functional healthcare interior in a compressed timeframe - and it's flexible to meet changing needs in the long term," says Smed. "When someone says sustainability doesn't make sense from a financial point of view, there's no greater illustration against it than what DIRTT's doing."

Guests to the NMG and DIRTT display at Arab Health, which runs Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2017, will see a freestanding two-story structure that blends modern manufacturing with customization and craftsmanship. Features include DIRTT's timber frame, touch-triggered cabinetry, wall-integrated technology and medical gases, Corning® Willow® Glass with custom graphics, and intricate laser-cut metal railings. Many elements from last year's exhibit have been re-used or repurposed into the new display.

Guests can also try virtual reality (VR) technology that operates with manufacturing intelligence. DIRTT takes the realism of VR and combines it with their ICE® software, creating a direct link between a client's VR experience and the manufacturing factory.

DIRTT and NMG view Arab Health as an opportunity to demonstrate the speed, quality and functionality of its healthcare solutions in front of a global audience of prominent healthcare industry leaders. The medical expo is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and second largest in the world. NMG and DIRTT have completed more than 70 healthcare projects in the Middle East to date. DIRTT recently opened a Green Learning Center in London, building on existing business operations in India, Singapore, the United States and Canada.

The 72-hour build will be documented at www.DIRTT.net/arabhealth starting Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Visit NMG and DIRTT at Arab Health in Hall 4, station F30 in the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

About DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing It Right This Time) uses its proprietary 3D software to design, manufacture and install fully customized prefabricated interiors. The Company's customers in the corporate, government, education and healthcare sectors benefit from DIRTT's precise design and costing; rapid lead times with the highest levels of customization and flexibility; and faster, cleaner construction. DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT's team supports nearly 100 sales distribution partners throughout North America, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT." For more information visit www.dirtt.net.

About NMG

NMG is a design-build workplace solution provider, offering a comprehensive approach; handling everything associated with a project on behalf of the owner, including conceptual design, space planning, procurement, installation and project management.

