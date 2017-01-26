Technavio analysts forecast the global compression therapy marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global compression therapymarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts consider revenue generated from sales of compression products such as compression bandages, compression pumps, compression stockings, and compression tapes.

Compression pumps are used to provide intensive compression therapy. Compression pumps can be classified into two types, lymphedema pumps or DVT pumps. Lymphedema pumps and DVT pumps are unique in that they treat the diseases distinctly different. Lymphedema and DVT sleeves are to be only used in conjunction with their corresponding pump to provide compression.

Technavio healthcare and life sciencesanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global compression therapy market:

Increasing surgical procedures

The increasing surgical procedures such as hip and knee replacements increase the risk of DVT, thereby fueling the need for compression therapy systems. Surgeries often result in long periods of immobility, increasing the chances of developing DVT due to reduced blood flow. It is reported that over a million Americans undergo joint replacement surgeries every year.

Sapna Jha, a lead cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research analyst at Technavio, says, "After the treatment of varicose veins with micro phlebectomy, light-assisted stab phlebectomy, and radiofrequency ablations, physicians may prescribe compression stockings that can relieve pain and swelling. With an increase in the number of surgical procedures, the chances of developing thromboembolic events, requiring treatment using compression therapy systems are growing

Growing adoption of sequential compression device systems

The emergence of sequential compression therapy systems is expected to have a positive impact on the market, owing to its use in several applications. Sequential calf compression and graduated compression stockings are increasingly being used for prophylaxis in neurosurgery for the prevention of PE and DVT. Further, intraoperative sequential compression device systems are recommended during prolonged laparoscopic surgery to counter altered venous blood return from the lower extremities and consequent cardiac depression caused by pneumoperitoneum.

"With sequential compressions, such as the recovery edge therapy, each cycle continuously offloads the venous system during a 30-40 seconds' sequence, thereby moving a substantial amount of blood and waste products," adds Sapna.

Presence of large patient pool with venous disorders and diabetes

According to the CDC 2016 survey, more than 29 million individuals in the US are living with diabetes and 86 million individuals with pre-diabetes. The increasing incidence of diabetes increases the internal risk factors such as swelling of legs, ankles, and feet, which will lead to venous disorders. Such rising incidence rates of diabetes and other related chronic diseases, in turn, increases the patient pool, which drives the compression therapy market growth.

Top vendors:

3M

BSN Medical

Getinge Group

Medtronic

SIGVARIS

